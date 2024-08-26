Miami vs. Florida odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks
Week 1 of what promises to be a historic 2024 college football season gets underway from The Swamp with an intriguing SEC vs. ACC matchup of in-state rivals as Florida welcomes No. 19 Miami in a season opener packed with intrigue for the future of coaches on both sidelines.
Billy Napier comes into 2024 on the proverbial hot seat after just two seasons at Florida, yet to finish with a winning record, and after making some changes among his assistants, needing to replace outgoing skill on defense, and returning quarterback Graham Mertz after a solid showing last year.
Mario Cristobal is also under .500 in two seasons at his alma mater, but this offseason was aggressive in the transfer portal, coming away with quarterback Cameron Ward and tailback Damien Martinez, among other acquisitions, to upgrade the Hurricanes' offense in a big way.
Here is the latest betting intel for the Miami vs. Florida game to kick off the 2024 college football season.
Miami vs. Florida game odds, lines
Miami: -2.5 (-120)
Florida: +2.5 (Even)
Miami -140 to win
Florida: +120 to win
Over 53.5 points (-115)
Under 53.5 points (-105)
FPI picks: FLA 57.5% | MIA 42.5%
Miami vs. Florida football betting trends
+ Miami is 3-6 against the spread in its last 9 games overall
+ Florida is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games
+ Miami is 6-1 against the spread in its last 7 games against Florida
+ Total went under in 4 of Florida's last 5 games against Miami
+ Total went over in 5 of Miami's last 7 games on the road
+ Gators are 3-8 against the spread in last 11 Saturday games
+ Miami is 1-5 straight-up in its last 6 games against an SEC team
+ Florida is 0-5 straight-up in its last 5 games overall
+ Total went over in 6 of Miami's last 8 overall games
Spread consensus picks
Miami: 40 percent of bettors project the Hurricanes will win the game and cover the 2.5 point spread
Florida: 60 percent of wagers expect the Gators will either win in an upset or come within 2.5 points
Miami vs. Florida game time, schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
AP top 25 football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
