Miami vs. Florida odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks

Early betting intel for Miami vs. Florida in this Week 1 college football game.

James Parks

Betting lines and picks for Miami vs. Florida in this critical Week 1 college football game between SEC and ACC rivals.
Week 1 of what promises to be a historic 2024 college football season gets underway from The Swamp with an intriguing SEC vs. ACC matchup of in-state rivals as Florida welcomes No. 19 Miami in a season opener packed with intrigue for the future of coaches on both sidelines.

Billy Napier comes into 2024 on the proverbial hot seat after just two seasons at Florida, yet to finish with a winning record, and after making some changes among his assistants, needing to replace outgoing skill on defense, and returning quarterback Graham Mertz after a solid showing last year.

Mario Cristobal is also under .500 in two seasons at his alma mater, but this offseason was aggressive in the transfer portal, coming away with quarterback Cameron Ward and tailback Damien Martinez, among other acquisitions, to upgrade the Hurricanes' offense in a big way.

Here is the latest betting intel for the Miami vs. Florida game to kick off the 2024 college football season.

Miami vs. Florida game odds, lines

Miami: -2.5 (-120)
Florida: +2.5 (Even)

Miami -140 to win
Florida: +120 to win

Over 53.5 points (-115)
Under 53.5 points (-105)

FPI picks: FLA 57.5% | MIA 42.5%

Miami vs. Florida football betting trends

+ Miami is 3-6 against the spread in its last 9 games overall

+ Florida is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games

+ Miami is 6-1 against the spread in its last 7 games against Florida

+ Total went under in 4 of Florida's last 5 games against Miami

+ Total went over in 5 of Miami's last 7 games on the road

+ Gators are 3-8 against the spread in last 11 Saturday games

+ Miami is 1-5 straight-up in its last 6 games against an SEC team

+ Florida is 0-5 straight-up in its last 5 games overall

+ Total went over in 6 of Miami's last 8 overall games

Spread consensus picks

Miami: 40 percent of bettors project the Hurricanes will win the game and cover the 2.5 point spread

Florida: 60 percent of wagers expect the Gators will either win in an upset or come within 2.5 points

Miami vs. Florida game time, schedule

When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network

AP top 25 football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

