Florida State's playoff snub was Georgia's fault: Ex-player
Florida State became the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to not be selected for the College Football Playoff, and while most people put the blame on the selection committee for that decision, one former Seminoles players directs his ire elsewhere.
To the Georgia Bulldogs.
Ex-FSU wide receiver Keon Coleman says it was Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game that helped propel the Crimson Tide into the national semifinal over the Seminoles.
"How many players we had drafted? Ten? Eleven? We're going to see who was better when it comes out in the NFL," Coleman said on RG3 and the Ones, the podcast hosted by Robert Griffin III.
"Of course they wanted to play. They mad because they lost [to Alabama]. If you would've won, you would've found out who was better between Florida State and Georgia. You would've played us in the matter bowl, the bowl that mattered. We not going to play y'all in the bowl that don't matter. That's a waste of time."
The bowl that didn't matter in Coleman's estimation was the Orange Bowl, a game that went down in history as college football's most lopsided result, a 63-3 Bulldog victory over a Seminole team depleted by over two-dozen opt-outs after the playoff snub.
Clearly, Coleman believes that Florida State would have made the playoff if Georgia defeated Alabama, as the selection committee would also not have been compelled to pick Texas, which defeated the Crimson Tide earlier in the season.
"If y'all would've won and done what y'all was supposed to do, y'all would've had to see us," Coleman said of Georgia.
"We would've been there doing it the whole time. All that barking? We would've put a spear straight through you, cuz. Ain't no barking. The world may never know because they decided to lose. We should question they toughness against Bama. How y'all keep choking?"
