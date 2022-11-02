Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in the first CFP top 25 rankings

Skip to main content

College Football Playoff rankings: Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan

The selection committee explains why it ranked Clemson ahead of Michigan in the first College Football Playoff rankings
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first official College Football Playoff rankings have been announced and, as is usually the case, there's plenty of disagreement about the top six.

In this case, it's around the ranking of two undefeated teams: No. 5 Clemson coming in ahead of No. 6 Michigan, leading many Wolverine fans to question the expertise of the committee.

But, as CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan noted, strength of schedule is a critical data point in the playoff selection process.

Selectors favor Clemson's strength of schedule

Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

Clemson debuted in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of Michigan

Clemson has three victories against teams in the current College Football Playoff rankings, whereas Michigan has one, and two of the Tigers' victories came against teams with elite quarterbacks.

Related: What the College Football Playoff rankings should look like

Devin Leary, now lost for the season to injury, started NC State's game at Clemson and was considered one of college football's premier quarterbacks, something the committee took into consideration.

"Injuries that do occur are part of the discussion," Corrigan said after the top 25 rankings were announced.

"We don't project anything forward, but we deal with exactly the people that were on the field during the game. 

"Again, to that point, if you look at a team that is at full strength and then loses someone later, you need to judge them on the men that were on the field at the time during the game and when the game was played."

Related: What the College Football Playoff rankings got right, and wrong

Given that Leary won't be on the field going forward, the relative quality of Clemson's win over NC State may have diminishing returns over the next few weeks if the Wolfpack aren't able to keep winning in future games.

But Clemson still has much to prove

That means there's a premium on Clemson playing dominant football the rest of the way, with only one game against a projected top 25 team to come: against current No. 17 North Carolina, but only provided Clemson makes the ACC Championship Game as an undefeated team.

Clemson travels to Notre Dame this Saturday, but the Fighting Irish aren't ranked in any polls, and neither are future opponents Louisville, Miami, or South Carolina.

What Michigan stands to gain

Michigan's one quality win was at home to a ranked Penn State a few weeks ago when it ran for almost 500 yards against what was then an elite Nittany Lions rush defense that ranked top 10 nationally.

But if it keeps winning, especially against two future ranked opponents - No. 16 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State - and wins the Big Ten championship, Michigan could have the on-field advantage to jump an undefeated ACC champion Clemson and make the playoff.

There's a month to go in the regular season, and plenty of opportunities for teams to make some moves in the rankings before Selection Sunday.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in the first CFP top 25 rankings

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: What the poll should look like

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: What they got right, and wrong

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Teams with most appearances in College Football Playoff rankings

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10: Who's in, who's out?

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
News

Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Most appearances at No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

The Process: How the College Football Playoff picks the Top 4 teams

By James Parks