College Football Playoff rankings: What they got right, and wrong

The first official College Football Playoff rankings are out and, as you might expect, not everybody was thrilled with the results.

In theory, the selection committee uses five primary methods to evaluate and rank teams: strength of schedule, head-to-head game results, results against top 25 ranked teams, results against common opponents, and conference championships.

That's in addition to the so-called "eye test," where selectors make judgments based on how good teams look on first glance.

How did the committee do the first time out?

College football rankings aren't an exact science

Wrong: Georgia below Ohio State. The Bulldogs are one of two teams that have a win over a current CFP top 10 team (over Oregon), and a pretty dominant one, too. Georgia has as many wins against Power 5 teams as 2nd ranked Ohio State (2), but it has a higher margin of victory, beating that competition by 33.3 points on average, compared to OSU's 27.8 per game. Plus, even with the Buckeyes' defensive improvements, which are profound, the Bulldogs are still the superior and more athletic team on that side of the ball.

Right: Tennessee at No. 1. That seemed to be the general consensus coming into the first rankings, that the Vols did enough to earn the pole position. Big Orange is the No. 1 team for the first time since 1998, the last time they won the national championship, and comes into this week as the only team in college football with two wins against the current CFP top 10 and has three wins against Power 5 teams with winning records. The committee is favoring offense over defense right now, and there's none better than the Vols'.

Wrong: TCU at No. 7. Tell us what you really think, selection committee. Because from this ranking, we have to conclude that the people in the room don't think very much of the Big 12. TCU is undefeated through eight games, including wins over four straight ranked teams. Clearly, the selectors think a loss to a No. 1 ranked SEC team - Alabama's loss to Tennessee - is better than five wins in the Big 12, since they put the Crimson Tide ahead of the Horned Frogs. This looks like a case of brand bias, with the selectors keeping Bama in position to make a jump and get into the final four, a scenario the CFP would prefer over TCU making it for, if we're being honest, brand reasons.

Right: Clemson ahead of Michigan. This ranking took a lot of heat from analysts, but overall Clemson does appear to have the superior resume right now. It drastically improved its offensive output after a dismal outing in 2021 and is the only team with three wins over teams in the current CFP top 25 rankings: Syracuse, Wake, and NC State. Michigan may prove to be the more talented team over time, but has one win over a ranked team and has played its unranked conference opposition a little close. Clemson's best three wins are better than Michigan's best three and has more speed at the skill positions.

Wrong: USC ahead of UCLA. In line with the committee's preference for offense, the Trojans earned the No. 9 spot in the first rankings, despite a loss on the road to Utah in which they allowed over 40 points. USC hasn't really proved anything in a series of closer-than-expected games, whereas UCLA has two wins over ranked teams in which it scored over 40 points. There's more business to clear up in the Pac-12 title chase, and so far USC hasn't really proven enough to be inside the top 10.

