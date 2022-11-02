Breaking down the College Football Playoff rankings: What's next for top 6

Skip to main content

Breaking down the first College Football Playoff rankings: What's next for the top 6

Where things stand for the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings
We have our first look at the initial College Football Playoff rankings after the selection committee debuted its top 25 poll ahead of this weekend.

Tennessee checks in as the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time since 1998, when it last won the national championship, thanks to the No. 1 total offense in college football.

Now, as the regular season moves into its final month, the top five teams nationally behind the Vols are Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, and one-loss Alabama.

Here's your look at each team in the top six coming into the Week 10 schedule.

College Football Playoff rankings: What's next for the top 6

First two out

6. Alabama (7-1). One of the more controversial moves by the rankings committee, the Crimson Tide don't quite look like they have this century, already at one loss, on the road to Tennessee, and playing some close games against the likes of Texas and Texas A&M. Still, Alabama is ahead of undefeated TCU and controls its future in the SEC West simply by winning out and making it to Atlanta and a chance at the conference championship.

Alabama's remaining schedule: at No. 10 LSU, at No. 11 Ole Miss, vs. Austin Peay, vs. Auburn

Related: What the College Football Playoff rankings should look like

5. Michigan (8-0). One of college football's premier rushing attacks has this team in the thick of the Big Ten title chase, in position to repeat last season's success when the program made its first College Football Playoff. It has one win over a ranked team, a dominating victory over Penn State, and has a chance to earn two vital wins over ranked conference foes, against Illinois and Ohio State. Win out and the Wolverines are in direct contention for the playoff again.

Michigan's remaining schedule: at Rutgers, vs. Nebraska, vs. No. 16 Illinois, at No. 2 Ohio State

First four in

4. Clemson (8-0). After a down season in 2021 (in which it still won 10 games), Clemson has taken an important step forward on the offensive side of the ball, and once again plays a physical brand of football on the defensive line. The ACC favorites already have three wins over CFP ranked opponents, but need to run the table and win the conference title to return to the College Football Playoff.

Clemson's remaining schedule: at Notre Dame, vs. Louisville, vs. Miami, vs. South Carolina

3. Georgia (8-0). Something of a surprise from the committee after college football's defending national champs have been at the top of the AP rankings for a few weeks now. Defensively, the Bulldogs have maintained a very high standard, but the selectors were concerned about close games against Kent State and Missouri.

Georgia's remaining schedule: vs. No. 1 Tennessee, at Mississippi State, at Kentucky, vs. Georgia Tech

Related: What the College Football Playoff rankings got right, and wrong

2. Ohio State (8-0). There were never any questions about the Buckeyes' offense, by far the nation's best a year ago and preserving most of those gains this fall, even as top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been absent most of the time with a hamstring injury. Add in Ohio State's improvements on defense, where the team was a mess last season, under new play-caller Jim Knowles, and this is the clear favorite in the Big Ten to return to the playoff.

Ohio State's remaining schedule: at Northwestern, vs. Indiana, at Maryland, vs. No. 5 Michigan

1. Tennessee (8-0). With every week that passes, the Vols start to look like the 2019 LSU team that ran through everybody and won the national championship. Hendon Hooker is one of college football's most efficient and productive quarterbacks and the engine behind the sport's top overall and scoring offense. We'll know more about this team after this coming Saturday and what real chance it has to contend for the SEC and the national playoff.

Tennessee's remaining schedule: at No. 3 Georgia, vs. Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

How the College Football Playoff creates the top 25 rankings

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field. The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head scores
  • Results vs. teams in Top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff selectors also use advanced analytics to judge the quality of teams, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

