College Football Playoff rankings: What the poll should look like

For the first time since 1998, the No. 1 team in the country sits on Rocky Top, as Tennessee opened up in pole position after starting out 8-0 with a win over Alabama and the sport's most productive total offense.

But aside from that top ranking, there isn't exactly a consensus on where teams should be slotted from No. 2 through No. 6, plenty of disagreement, and everybody seems to have an argument one way or the other.

What should the CFP top 25 look like?

First two out

6. Michigan. There's a lot to like about the Wolverines, in particular their ability to block and run the ball. But there are still questions about this team after its easy non-conference schedule and some close outings against what should have been overmatched Big Ten teams like Maryland, and early at Iowa and Indiana. Future games against West favorite and CFP ranked Illinois and the finale at Ohio State should provide Michigan more opportunities to stay in playoff contention. Where Michigan is ranked: No. 5

5. Clemson. The favorites in the ACC boast three wins against teams in the current CFP rankings and one of the nation's best front seven units. Clemson's best three wins are better than Michigan's best three and it has more speed at the skill positions, but still enough inconsistency on offense to be cautious about putting it in the top four right away. Where Clemson is ranked: No. 4

First four in

4. TCU. The committee couldn't have set a clearer message about what they think of the Big 12 by slotting the Frogs behind a one-loss Alabama. TCU is undefeated through eight games, including four straight victories against teams ranked at the time of their matchup. Working behind college football's No. 4 total offense and the sport's third-ranked scoring attack, the Frogs have the speed and the power to get to and win the Big 12 championship without a loss. Where TCU is ranked: No. 7

3. Ohio State. College Football Playoff selectors like great offense and strong schedules. Ohio State has one of those, not so much the other: the Buckeyes have one win over a ranked team, and needed a second half comeback to do it on the road against Penn State. This offense is just too good to not be in the top four, but, even granted its major defensive improvements, it's still not playing that side of the ball on the level that Georgia is. Where Ohio State is ranked: No. 2

2. Georgia. This is one of two teams that has a win over a team currently in the CFP top 10, back when Georgia demolished Oregon, 49-3, in the season opener. And while it's tied with OSU with two wins over Power 5 teams, Georgia is about a touchdown better than the Buckeyes when averaging out scoring margins in those games, and has the superior defense. Where Georgia is ranked: No. 3

1. Tennessee. There's little debate around the Vols being the top team in college football right now. They have the top ranked total offense, the best scoring unit, are the only team with two wins against the current CFP top 10, has the statement win of the year, over Alabama, and has defeated three Power 5 teams with winning records. It's hard to fault the committee here. Where Tennessee is ranked: No. 1

