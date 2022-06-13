Ranking college football's 10 most successful programs all-time

The more than 150 year history of college football has produced its share of domination, with a few schools sticking out from the pack right away.

And while it's hard to stay on top of your game for that long, some schools have almost gone the distance, with most starting dynasties in the last century.

College football started as a strictly Northeastern affair, concentrated mostly in the Ivy League, but the sport spread like wildfire, first to the Midwest, then to the South, and finally out West.

How can you calculate which are the most successful programs?

Winsipedia set out to answer that question, creating an "Unweighted Average Ranking" of all 131 schools, taking the following accomplishments into account.

Winning percentage

National championships

Conference championships

Bowl games

Total wins

Bowl record

All-Americans

Heisman Trophy winners

NFL Draft picks

First-round draft picks

Weeks at No. 1 in AP poll

Total AP Top 25 appearances

What college football programs are the most successful all-time?

Let's find out by taking the average of the 10 best when considering those categories.

10. Georgia Winning national championships may not be something Georgia does exactly all the time — it won the College Football Playoff in 2021, for the first time since 1980 — but it has been one of the most consistent winners in the country for generations. Especially over the quarter century in which Vince Dooley coached the Bulldogs. Dooley finished in the AP top 10 seven times, and with all-time great Herschel Walker on the field, coached UGA to a national title to start the 80s. Mark Richt followed with a 15 year campaign that included a near 70 percent win mark in the SEC. But no Georgia coach has done as much so quickly as Kirby Smart, who since 2016 has produced five straight top 10 teams and the school's first national title in forever. 9. LSU LSU ranks No. 11 all-time with a .655 winning percentage, to go with 39 All-American selections, 16 conference championships, and four claimed national championships, including three in the 21st century. Nick Saban won a BCS national title and Les Miles another before the 2019 Tigers re-wrote the record books, going undefeated behind a historically-great offense led by Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow, en route to a College Football Playoff title. 8. Nebraska Nebraska has put together two of the sport's most dominant dynasties, first in the early 1970s and again during the 1990s before the introduction of the BCS system. Bob Devaney helped build the Huskers into a national dynasty in the early 70s, winning national championships in the 1970 and 1971 seasons over SEC powers LSU and then Alabama. But Devaney's offensive coordinator took the program even farther. Tom Osborne won at least nine games in every season as Nebraska coach and won 10 games in 15 different years. Every one of his teams finished in the AP Top 25 rankings, and 18 of them finished in the Top 10. Osborne's teams in '94 and '95 are regarded as among the most dominant in college football history. 7. Michigan No school has won more games than Michigan, the first non-Ivy League program to make a national impression in the early 1900s and spread the game across the country. Fielding Yost helped build UM into a superpower in those years, including winning the first-ever Rose Bowl. Harry Kipke built on that legacy, winning two titles in the 30s, and Fritz Crisler and Bennie Oosterbaan followed with a pair of national championships in the 1940s. Bo Schembechler won 13 Big Ten crowns from 1969-89, and Lloyd Carr brought the Wolverines their most recent title in 1997. Michigan claims 11 national championships, has a hand in 43 conference titles, and boasts 39 finishes in the AP top 10 rankings. The picture of stability for so many years, the school had just nine coaches in a nearly 90-year span from 1900 to 1989. 6. Texas Two legendary coaches have held up the Texas standard in the last half century. Darrell K Royal brought the Longhorns their first three national championships, and Mack Brown the school's most recent. Royal won 77 percent of his games over 20 seasons, going 167-47-5, and Brown finished with a .767 mark going 158-48 from 1998 to 2013. Two former Texas players, Earl Campbell (1977) and Ricky Williams (1998), have won the Heisman Trophy, the school has produced 24 members of the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Longhorns have claimed 32 conference championships. 5. Notre Dame One of the cornerstones of the sport for a century, Notre Dame has produced a litany of legendary coaches and players over the decades. Knute Rockne helped turn the school into a football power, winning its first national championship in 1924. Frank Leahy built a football dynasty during the 1940s that included four title victories, and that only World War II could interrupt. Ara Parseghian picked things up in the 1960s, winning two more national titles, and Brian Kelly helped bring ND back into the national picture in recent years, including two College Football Playoff berths. ND has played in many of the most famous games in college football history, including many dubbed the "Game of the Century". Matchups against Army, Michigan, and USC have been some of the best and most impactful in the sport's annals. 4. Ohio State The best college football program at winning the most games they play, Ohio State has been playing since 1890, emerged as a power in the 1910s, and hasn't looked back, boasting the sport's highest win percentage to date (.73150). Woody Hayes won four national championships over a generation, and Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eased the Buckeyes program into the 21st century, each winning a national championship, including the first-ever College Football Playoff title, and being in the mix a few more times. Ohio State is tied for first all-time with seven Heisman Trophy winners, including the sport's only two-time winner, running back Archie Griffin. 3. Oklahoma Oklahoma is the only school with four 100-win coaches, owns a college football record 47-game win streak during the 1950s, and since 1945 leads the sport with 606 wins and a .762 win percentage. OU also boasts a tie for the most Heisman Trophy winners (7), has 50 conference championships to its name, and has 23 members who were inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Sooners' long-time rivalries against Texas and Nebraska have produced some of the most memorable games in the sport's history. 2. USC Howard Jones and John McKay helped build USC into a college football powerhouse. Jones is credited with winning four national championships in the 1920s and 30s. McKay helped revive the Trojans program in the 60s, and his 1972 team is regarded as one of the greatest in history — from any school. Pete Carroll molded Southern Cal into a dominant force to start the 21st century, finishing with a 109-19 record when not accounting for vacated wins. He won two more titles, with AP voters breaking with the BCS in '03 in favor of the Trojans. USC also owns the best all-time win percentage in bowl games in college football history (.63636) among schools with 50 bowl appearances. It is 35-20 to date, including a record 25 Rose Bowl wins. 1. Alabama It would be tough to picture any school surpassing the legacy of Bear Bryant, who built a national championship legacy at Alabama over 24 legendary years. But Nick Saban has done just that, and more — no one has won more championships in college football history than Saban, whose seven titles broke Bryant's former record (6). Saban's run of dominance — both in the SEC and nationally — is tough to beat. Scores of first-round NFL Draft picks and All-Americans, a record number of College Football Playoff berths and wins, and a run of talent and strategic brilliance the game sees maybe once or twice in a century.

(h/t Winsipedia)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter