College football rankings: How the AP Top 25 poll works

A look at how the AP Top 25 college football rankings are made

College football rankings are always a matter of intense debate, and a lot of disagreement.

How can they not be? A team's place in the AP Top 25 poll, and certainly the College Football Playoff rankings, is crucial to judging the success or failure of a season.

Since 1936, the AP poll has been key in deciding which teams are in the race for the national championship.

Then in 1998, the BCS computer model supplanted it as the most important. And in 2014, the College Football Playoff system replaced that, introducing an on-field semifinal format.

But that doesn't mean the AP poll has been relegated to the museum just yet. It's still vital in setting the tone for the argument over much of the season, and helps directly influence the CFP rankings, too.

How is the AP Top 25 poll created? Let's take a look at how the process works.

Beginning in late August with the annual preseason poll, the AP ranks the 25 best teams in college football every week during the season. It also releases a poll after the bowl season and College Football Playoff.

More than 60 sports writers and broadcasters across the country cast their votes individually. The AP selects the voters by virtue of their experience covering the sport.

Voters first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country. From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25. They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.

No. 1 team: 25 points

No. 2 team: 24

No. 3 team: 23

No. 4 team: 22

No. 5 team: 21

No. 6 team: 20

No. 7 team: 19

No. 8 team: 18

No. 9 team: 17

No. 10 team: 16

No. 11 team: 15

No. 12 team: 14

No. 13 team: 13

No. 14 team: 12

No. 15 team: 11

No. 16 team: 10

No. 17 team: 9

No. 18 team: 8

No. 19 team: 7

No. 20 team: 6

No. 21 team: 5

No. 22 team: 4

No. 23 team: 3

No. 24 team: 2

No. 25 team: 1

The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter's poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.

AP Top 25 poll history

The AP first unveiled a college football poll back in 1934, but the following season resulted in a three-way tie for the national championship.

That inspired the organization to create a new poll consisting of sports editors, and that's the poll we've seen released every week since 1936.

From 1936 to 1960, the AP ranked 20 teams each week, and from 1961 to 1967 it ranked just the Top 10. It went back to 20 teams for the next 20 years, and expanded to the Top 25 starting in 1989.

Minnesota topped the first-ever AP poll in 1936, followed by No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Army, and No. 4 Northwestern.

The 7-1 Gophers finished that season as national champions at No. 1 while LSU ranked No. 2, Pittsburgh at No. 3, and Alabama at No. 4.

The AP revealed the first-ever preseason Top 25 rankings ahead of the 1950 NCAA season. Notre Dame led that poll, followed by No. 2 Army, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Tennessee, and No. 5 Texas. Oklahoma, ranked No. 6 that preseason, won the national championship.

Most appearances in AP Top 25 history

It's a lot of the usual suspects at the top of the polls since 1936. Most of the college football blue bloods have parked at or near the top of the Top 25 since its inception.

Here's a look at which schools have the most appearances in the AP poll coming into the 2022 preseason.

Ohio State — 950 Michigan — 887 Oklahoma — 877 Notre Dame — 849 Alabama — 841 USC — 787 Texas — 748 Nebraska — 730 Penn State — 664 Florida — 641 LSU — 640 Georgia — 629 Auburn — 602 Tennessee — 588 Florida State — 560 UCLA — 536 Miami — 509 Texas A&M — 483 Clemson — 477 Washington — 456 Arkansas — 427 Michigan State — 416 Wisconsin — 412 Iowa— 357 Oregon — 335

So far, we've seen 52 matchups between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams on the same field. The No. 1 team owns a 29-21-2 record in those contests.

Here's a list of every game in college football history involving the top-ranked and second-ranked team in the AP poll on the same field.

1940s

1943

No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 2 Michigan

Michigan Stadium | Ann Arbor, Mich.

Notre Dame won, 35-12

1943

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Iowa Pre-Flight

Notre Dame Stadium | Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame won, 14-13

1944

No. 1 Army vs. No. 2 Navy

Municipal Stadium | Baltimore, Md.

Army won, 23-7

1945

No. 1 Army vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

Army won, 48-0

1945

No. 1 Army vs. No. 2 Navy

Municipal Stadium | Philadelphia, Pa.

Army won, 32-13

1946

No. 1 Army vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

Tie, 0-0

1960s

1962

No. 1 USC vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

1963 Rose Bowl Game

USC won, 42-37

1963

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Texas

Cotton Bowl | Dallas, Tex.

Texas won, 28-7

1963

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Navy

Cotton Bowl | Dallas, Tex.

1964 Cotton Bowl Classic

Texas won, 28-6

1966

No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 2 Michigan State

Spartan Stadium | East Lansing, Mich.

Tie, 10-10

1968

No. 1 Purdue at No. 2 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium | Notre Dame, Ind.

Purdue won, 37-22

1968

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 USC

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

1969 Rose Bowl Game

Ohio State won, 27-16

1969

No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Arkansas

Razorback Stadium | Fayetteville, Ark.

Texas won, 15-14

1970s

1971

No. 1 Nebraska at No. 2 Oklahoma

Memorial Stadium | Norman, Okla.

Nebraska won, 35-31

1971

No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Alabama

Orange Bowl | Miami, Fla.

1972 Orange Bowl

Nebraska won, 38-6

1978

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 2 Alabama

Louisiana Superdome | New Orleans, La.

1979 Sugar Bowl

Alabama won, 14-7

1980s

1981

No. 1 USC vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, Calif.

USC won, 28-24

1982

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Penn State

Louisiana Superdome | New Orleans, La.

1983 Sugar Bowl

Penn State won, 27-23

1985

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan

Kinnick Stadium | Iowa City, Ia.

Iowa won, 12-10

1986

No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 2 Miami

Orange Bowl | Miami, Fla.

Miami won, 28-16

1986

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 2 Penn State

Sun Devil Stadium | Tempe, Ariz.

1987 Fiesta Bowl

Penn State won, 14-10

1987

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Miami

Orange Bowl | Miami, Fla.

1988 Orange Bowl

Miami won, 20-14

1988

No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 2 USC

Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, Calif.

Notre Dame won, 27-10

1989

No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 2 Michigan

Michigan Stadium | Ann Arbor, Mich.

Notre Dame won, 24-19

1990s

1991

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Miami

Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, Fla.

Miami won, 17-16

1992

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 2 Alabama

Louisiana Superdome | New Orleans, La.

1993 Sugar Bowl

Alabama won, 34-13

1993

No. 1 Florida State at No. 2 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium | Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame won, 31-24

1993

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Nebraska

Orange Bowl | Miami, Fla.

1994 Orange Bowl

Florida State won, 18-16

1995

No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Florida

Sun Devil Stadium | Tempe, Ariz.

1996 Fiesta Bowl

Nebraska won, 62-24

1996

No. 1 Florida at No. 2 Florida State

Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State won, 24-21

1998

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Florida State

Sun Devil Stadium | Tempe, Ariz.

1999 Fiesta Bowl

Tennessee won, 23-16

1999

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Virginia Tech

Louisiana Superdome | New Orleans, La.

2000 Sugar Bowl

Florida State won, 46-29

2000s

2002

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Sun Devil Stadium | Tempe, Ariz.

2003 Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State won, 31-24 (2 OT)

2004

No. 1 USC vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Pro Player Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

2005 Orange Bowl

USC won, 55-19

2005

No. 1 USC vs. No. 2 Texas

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

2006 Rose Bowl

Texas won, 41-38

2006

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Texas

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Tex.

Ohio State won, 24-7

2006

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Michigan

Ohio Stadium | Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State won, 42-39

2006

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Florida

University of Phoenix Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.

2007 BCS National Championship

Florida won, 41-14

2007

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 LSU

Louisiana Superdome | New Orleans, La.

2008 BCS National Championship

LSU won, 38-24

2008

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Florida

Georgia Dome | Atlanta, Ga.

2008 SEC Championship

Florida won, 31-20

2008

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Dolphin Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

2009 BCS National Championship

Florida won, 24-14

2009

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 2 Alabama

Georgia Dome | Atlanta, Ga.

2009 SEC Championship

Alabama won, 32-13

2009

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Texas

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

2010 BCS National Championship

Alabama won, 37-21

2010s

2010

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Oregon

University of Phoenix Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.

2011 BCS National Championship

Auburn won, 22-19

2011

No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU won, 9-6 (OT)

2011

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama

Mercedes-Benz Superdome | New Orleans, La.

2012 BCS National Championship

Alabama won, 21-0

2012

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Alabama

Sun Life Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

2013 BCS National Championship

Alabama won, 42-14

2013

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Auburn

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

2014 BCS National Championship

Florida State won, 34-31

2015

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 2 Alabama

University of Phoenix Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.

2016 CFP National Championship

Alabama won, 45-40

2018

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

Levi's Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.

2019 CFP National Championship

Clemson won, 44-16

2019

No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU won, 46-41

