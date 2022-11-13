Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 12

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings

Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll

Predicting the next AP top 25 college football rankings

25. UTSA (8-2). With a dominant 51-7 win over Louisiana Tech, the Roadrunners are now a perfect 6-0 in conference games and might be moving into outside contention for a New Year's bowl.

24. Cincinnati (8-2). Ben Bryant hit on 2 TD passes in a close win over East Carolina mid-week, and now Cincy is tied for 1st in the AAC, but with that loss to UCF and a matchup with Tulane in the finale, enough to move into the rankings.

23. Texas (6-4). Now at four losses, the Longhorns are at risk of falling out of the top 25 rankings altogether, but the voters could keep them in the poll this week given the win over K-State and a close result against a highly-ranked TCU.

22. Illinois (7-3). Once the clear favorite in the Big Ten West, the Illini need to get a grip on things before this season spirals out of control, dropping their second straight, at home to Purdue, and with a date at Michigan up next.

21. Florida State (7-3). Expect to see the Seminoles stay in the rankings after a 35-point win at Syracuse, a week after a 42-point decision over Miami, combined with its win over now-SEC West champion LSU in the opener.

20. Kansas State (7-3). Adrian Martinez is dealing with an injury once again, but Will Howard looked great in reserve, throwing three TD passes in a big win over Baylor.

19. Tulane (8-2). A golden opportunity to strengthen its hold on first place in the AAC went up in smoke as the Green Wave started slow and couldn't recover in time at home against UCF.

18. UCF (8-2). A strong performance by John Rhys Plumee rushing the ball helped get the upset over Tulane on the road and now the two share first place in the AAC with Cincinnati, which UCF beat and which beat Tulane.

17. Notre Dame (7-3). Make it four straight wins for the Irish after beating Navy, even if the Middies made it close in the fourth quarter. BC is next before going to USC for the finale.

16. Washington (8-2). Michael Penix hit on 74% of his throws for 2 touchdowns as the Huskies knocked Oregon out of the College Football Playoff in a game that had over 1,000 combined yards of offense.

15. Penn State (8-2). Cruising over Maryland at home by 30 gives the Nittany Lions their first shutout since a win over the Terps back in 2019. The path to 10 wins is still there.

14. North Carolina (9-1). Another close one against Wake, but with the win the Tar Heels moved to 6-0 on the road, clinched the Coastal, and will face Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. That could be enough to jump Penn State in the rankings.

13. Utah. vs. Stanford, late

12. Ole Miss (8-2). Quinshon Judkins ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, and put the Rebs in position to beat Bama, but the last-second chance to win it fell incomplete on fourth down.

11. Oregon (8-2). Say goodbye to the College Football Playoff, Ducks. Thanks to Washington's aggressive aerial attack and some questionable late-game maneuvers, Oregon is out of the playoff race. So maybe is the Pac-12.



10. Clemson (9-1). A good bounce-back for the Tigers at home against Louisville (without Malik Cunningham) to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Keep winning and the College Football Playoff could easily creep back within reach.

9. Alabama (8-2). It was close all day at Ole Miss, but the Tide's front seven stiffened in time to hold the Rebels to 7 second-half points, stopped Jaxson Dart's would-be game-winner on fourth down, and Bama still likely has a good New Year's bowl in its future.

8. UCLA. vs. Arizona, late

7. USC (9-1). Blowing out Colorado at home is as easy a gig as there is in the Pac-12 right now, but the Trojans lost veteran running back Travis Dye in the process when he went down with a leg injury. Not ideal as the conference title heats up.

6. LSU (8-2). A close win on the road at Arkansas, aided by Harold Perkins' astonishing individual effort, plus Alabama's win at Ole Miss, clinches the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first year on the Bayou.

5. Tennessee (9-1). Big Orange has dropped over 120 points on Missouri the last two years, including 66 on Saturday in Hendon Hooker's final home game on Rocky Top to stay in position to cash in on some potential chaos in the rankings.

4. TCU (10-0). The Frogs did it with defense this week on the road at Texas, as an underdog no less, winning their first 10 games in a season since 2010, and booking a date for the Big 12 Championship Game.

3. Michigan (10-0). Blake Corum ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown in his 7th straight game, the longest streak by a UM player in 25 years, as the Wolverines handled Nebraska and stay undefeated.

2. Ohio State (10-0). A nice, easy win at home over Indiana, but at a cost after No. 2 running back Miyan Williams went out with an injury and came back in a walking boot. This team has been dealing with injuries all season.

1. Georgia (10-0). College football's defending national champions took care of business on the road to Mississippi State, clinching the East and setting up a date with LSU in the SEC Championship Game, but two more games await the Bulldogs first.

