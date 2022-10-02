College football rankings: Teams snubbed from top 25 in Week 6

As you might expect, the latest edition of the AP top 25 college football rankings look a lot different from last Saturday coming into this week.

How could they not be? Ten ranked teams took the L in Week 5, including a pair of top 10 schools, causing a seismic shift in the latest top 25 poll.

That paved the way for seven teams that weren't ranked a week ago and get a promotion into the official rankings with some big names getting dumped.

Which schools just missed the cut? Let's look at the teams that got snubbed from the AP top poll this week.

Snubs from this week's AP top 25 college football rankings

Washington State (91 votes). Just three points keep the Cougars from an undefeated mark this week, coming off a strong 28-9 win over Cal days after dropping a 3-point decision to Oregon. Now comes a tough three-game stretch with dates against USC and Utah.

Baylor (88 votes). Dave Aranda's bunch has taken a step back from last year's success, dropping its second loss of the season, at home to Oklahoma State in a rematch of the Big 12 title game. Even a 21-point comeback attempt wasn't enough to recover.

Florida State (78 votes). Some controversy with this decision after AP top 25 voters dropped the 4-1 Seminoles following a loss to Wake, but elected to rank LSU, also at 4-1 but with a loss to Florida State on the same field.

Arkansas (76 votes). Not even one of college football's best offensive line/running back combos was enough to stem the Tide, which opened a huge lead on the Hogs and then held off a comeback bid with a second-half renaissance of its own despite Bryce Young's injury. Arkansas is now at two losses, but still with time to make something of this season.

James Madison (39 votes). A big vote of confidence for the Dukes, who are perfect through four games and tied for 1st in the Sun Belt, with a win over App State on their resume.

Florida (37 votes). AP voters cast their top 25 ballots before the Gators played their Hurricane Ian-delayed game on Sunday. UF rolled over Eastern Washington, but it still probably wasn't enough to get back in the rankings.

Maryland (25 votes). Seven points keep the Terrapins from a perfect 5-0 mark following a loss at Michigan two weeks ago, but Maryland came back strong with a statement victory over sinking Michigan State and have 3 of 4 October games at home to make some headway in the division.

Coastal Carolina (17 votes). Almost 500 yards of offense in a win over Georgia Southern this week and still perfect at 5-0 and first in the Sun Belt, but not enough to crack the top 25 rankings.

Minnesota (14 votes). Not having Mo Ibrahim on the field thanks to an ankle injury clearly hurt the Gophers' offense, which couldn't execute in a 10-point loss to Purdue, throwing a monkey wrench into their Big Ten West hopes.

Tulane (9 votes). Four wins in five tries for the Green Wave, including one at a now-ranked Kansas State and coming off a 3-point win over Houston, has this club tied for second in the AAC alongside ranked Cincinnati.

Illinois (6 votes). 4-1 for the first time in 7 years, the Illini held Wisconsin to two - yes, 2 - rushing yards in a big win and has held 4 straight teams to under 100 yards on the ground.

North Carolina (5 votes). Drake Maye looks like college football's most sure first-year passer, but the Tar Heels' defense is a work in progress after giving up 500 yards in four of five games so far.

Texas A&M (2 votes). Just a puzzling situation for the Aggies, one of the most talented rosters in college football, a gifted defense, but a plain inability to move the ball with any confidence, regardless of who plays quarterback. Now at 2 losses, the Ags' once-nascent playoff hopes are toast.

Purdue (2 votes). Spoilermakers strike again with the win at Minnesota, a year after knocking off a pair of top 5 ranked teams and after beating three ranked opponents in 2018. Now 3-2 after a sloppy start, Purdue has a chance to throw some elbows in the Big Ten West the next few weeks.

Oklahoma (2 votes). Two little votes of confidence for the Sooners, one to match each loss, both in the last two weeks behind a defense that frankly looks terrible. Brent Venables has been college football's defensive mastermind for a generation; now he has a chance to really earn that title. Or else.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama (25 1st-place votes) Georgia (28) Ohio State (10) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Why did Alabama jump Georgia? Yes, the Bulldogs earned three more first-place votes, but the Crimson Tide edged the defending national champions by earning 1,523 total votes, compared to Georgia's 1,521.

