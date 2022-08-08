College football top 25: Overrated, underrated Coaches Poll teams

We took our first major step towards the season as the Coaches Poll announced its preseason Top 25 college football rankings for 2022.

And sure, it's the usual teams at the top of the polls once again, led by Alabama in first place with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top three.

But does every team belong where the coaches ranked them? Top 25 rankings aren't exactly a science, and not everybody always gets it right.

Let's take a look at the overrated and underrated teams in this preseason's Coaches Poll.

Overrated | No. 18 Texas

It's become a kind of offseason joke to bash on the Longhorns, around whom there is always a healthy dose of preseason optimism. The same was true of the Coaches Poll after a single voter actually chose Texas as the No. 1 team in college football.

Sure, the Horns have Bijan Robinson — arguably the best running back in the nation — returning, in addition to star receiver Xavier Worthy. But looking around on this roster, it's difficult to justify putting the Longhorns this high on the top 25, if on it at all.

Quinn Ewers brings 5-star pedigree to the quarterback position, but is yet to throw a pass, and sits behind one of the worst O-lines and a defense that ranked 102nd last year.

Underrated | No. 8 Utah

It's not every year — or any year — that you see the Utes ranked in the top five, but this could be the preseason when they actually deserve it.

Utah won the Pac-12 a year ago and looked like a top 10 team to close out, playing Ohio State and it's No. 1 offense to the wire in a classic Rose Bowl.

Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas return to this offense, a QB/RB duo that last fall combined to score 41 total touchdowns, and Utah brings back four of its top five receivers from the 2021 season to balance that attack.

Add in what should be another efficient defensive unit — albeit one that loses linebacker Devin Lloyd — and Kyle Whittingham should have this team in College Football Playoff contention when looking over the schedule.

Overrated | No. 6 Michigan

Watching this traditional college football power get back to the national stage was a cathartic moment — Michigan finally beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten title, and made its first-ever playoff appearance.

But a ton of what got this team there is gone: star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson went to Detroit as the No. 2 overall pick, defensive end David Ojabo was another first-round NFL Draft selection, and offensive play-caller Josh Gattis left for Miami.

Cade McNamara does return at quarterback, backed up by potential star J.J. McCarthy, while Blake Corum leads the backfield, and Andrel Anthony this receiving corps — all solid options who should keep this team moving the ball downfield.

But the Wolverines may have lost more than they kept. Don't expect a complete collapse, but another run at the Big Ten title seems a little too optimistic.

Underrated | No. 24 Ole Miss

Granted, when an offense that ranked top 10 in college football loses its quarterback and top skill players, you can be expected to think the team will take a step back.

But that loses sight of what the Rebels gained in the transfer portal — namely, quarterback Jaxson Dart in tandem with a huge upgrade at running back with Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley.

And a pair of key receiving inputs with Jaylon Robinson from UCF and Michael Trigg, a receiver/tight end hybrid from USC who can stack up against any SEC defense.

Adding in those skill pieces, if the Rebels can just maintain their defensive gains from a year ago, this team should easily be undefeated going into October and making a case in the SEC West midseason.

Overrated | No. 7 Texas A&M

Looking into the future, the Aggies look like the second-best bet in the SEC West behind Alabama, but a top 10 ranking this early seems premature.

A&M still has to figure out a three-man quarterback race between Haynes King, transfer Max Johnson, and 5-star freshman Conner Weigman, none of whom seem to be the kind of difference-maker to take this team to the College Football Playoff right now.

And for all the history the Aggies made with their highly-rated recruiting class, especially on the defensive front, this position group still lacks proven depth and it might be too much to ask those new recruits to lead the unit right away.

There's a home game against Miami and three straight road tilts, including at Alabama, leading into a tricky second half of the schedule, and altogether too many bumps in the road for a team that lost four games last fall.

Alabama (54 first-place votes) Ohio State (5) Georgia (6) Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon NC State Michigan State USC Pittsburgh Miami Texas (1) Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Ole Miss Houston

