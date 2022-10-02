Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 6 announced

Another hectic Saturday is in the books and now it's time to get our first look at the latest updated top 25 college football rankings.

First up this week is the Coaches Poll, who have some work to do re-ordering their top 25 from last weekend after a slew of losses by other ranked teams in some intense conference battles across the country.

In all, 10 ranked teams took the L over the weekend, including a pair of schools that were in the top 10 coming in.

Let's take a look at the updated Coaches Poll for this Saturday's games.

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

Alabama (34 1st-place votes) Georgia (23) Ohio State (7) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU Kansas TCU UCLA Kansas State Syracuse Baylor Mississippi State Washington Arkansas

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Oklahoma

No. 17 Texas A&M

No. 22 Florida State

No. 23 Minnesota

No. 24 Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes

Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

Kansas State (Up 10). Another solid win in conference for the Wildcats, who knocked off Texas Tech behind a good showing from quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Baylor (Down 8). A home loss to Oklahoma State sinks the defending Big 12 champs to two losses and out of any major national contention.

Mississippi State (Up 12). The Air Raid grounded Texas A&M on Saturday, sinking the Aggies to 2 losses and a non-factor in the SEC West.

TCU (Up 14). Blowing out the Sooners and staying undefeated is a good look for the Horned Frogs, who now tangle with another Big 12 upstart in KU.

Kansas (Up 10). Still perfect, now 5-0 for the first time since 2009.

UCLA (Up 19). A huge offensive showing against Washington from a pair of dynamic playmakers to stay undefeated and in the Pac-12 title chase.

Rankings here reflect last week's AP poll

No. 7 Kentucky. Three missed kicks, two Will Levis fumbles, and one Levis messed up finger all doomed the Wildcats on the road at No. 14 Ole Miss. UK dropped its first game of the year despite its offense getting in scoring position with a minute left. But a penalty on a would-be TD and Levis' second fumble clinched the loss for the Cats.

No. 10 NC State. Devin Leary was very average passing the ball and the Wolfpack couldn't get anything on the ground against Clemson's talented front seven, dropping a critical division game.

No. 15 Washington. That vaunted Huskies offense got tripped up on the road to UCLA, but mounted a serious comeback to come within eight.

No. 16 Baylor. The rematch of last year's frenetic Big 12 title game went in Oklahoma State's favor, but Baylor rebounded from a slow start, scoring 22 points in the third quarter. The problem? It scored 3 points in the other 3 quarters.

No. 17 Texas A&M. For all the elite recruiting Jimbo Fisher has done, it's tough to see where the results are offensively right now, not scoring a point against Mississippi State in the first half and losing 4 turnovers, while the Ags' D surrendered 42 points and 473 total yards. Now at 2 losses, A&M's trip to Alabama doesn't have anything like the cache it did in the preseason. If anything, it looks like a sure third loss.

No. 18 Oklahoma. OU had allowed over 275 yards rushing just once in the last three years. This year, it's done it twice, both losses at home to Kansas State and an ugly, ugly L on the road to TCU, which racked up over 300 yards on the ground and squeezed big play after big play from the Sooner defense. The unit is a mess right now and OU looks well out of the Big 12 chase. Oklahoma hasn't started 0-2 in conference in a non-Covid year since its last losing season, in 1998.

No. 20 Arkansas. At first it looked like the Tide would roll all over the Hogs, but the home team mounted a furious comeback, egged on by a brilliant onside kick attempt and follow-up touchdown. But even without Bryce Young, who left with a shoulder injury, the Alabama offense soldiered through and had two statement scoring drives to drop the Razorbacks to their second straight loss.

No. 21 Minnesota. Not having lead receiver Chris Autman-Bell or top rusher Mo Ibrahim caught up with the Gophers, who were unable to sustain drives on offense much of the day in a 10-point loss at home to Purdue that could cost Minnesota later in the year as the Big Ten West race tightens up.

No. 23 Florida State. Three touchdowns and no turnovers from Jordan Travis, but the Seminoles couldn't complete the comeback after a slow start at home against Wake Forest. 11 penalties for almost 100 yards didn't help as FSU succumbs to its first loss of the year.

No. 24 Pittsburgh. When you lose to Georgia Tech, at home (or anywhere this year), that automatically counts as the worst loss of the season. Pitt scored 7 points through the first three quarters while Tech racked up over 230 yards on the ground.

4: SEC (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss)

3: Big Ten (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan)

3: Big 12 (Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU)

2: ACC (Clemson, Syracuse)

2: Pac-12 (USC, UCLA)

2: Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina, James Madison)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook