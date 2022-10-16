Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 8 announced

An epic weekend of college football is officially in the books and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings.

There should be plenty of change in the polls this week after eight teams that were ranked last week went down in losses. That includes six games that pitted ranked teams against each other on the same field.

Tennessee made the statement of the weekend by throwing touchdown after touchdown after touchdown (after touchdown after touchdown) in a shootout victory over Alabama, the school's first since 2006, and one that puts Big Orange directly in SEC East and playoff contention with a critical meeting against Georgia still in the future.

Where do things stand in the polls this week? Here's your look at the updated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 8, according to the coaches vote.

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings updated for Week 8

Georgia (43 1st-place votes) Ohio State (17) Michigan (1) Tennessee (2) Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU Oregon UCLA Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Kentucky Cincinnati Illinois Texas North Carolina NC State Mississippi State Tulane

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

Alabama (Down 5). On the outside of the College Football Playoff picture this week after the Tide dropped a shootout at Tennessee.

USC (Down 6). The Men of Troy suffered their first loss on the road to Utah behind a sketchy defensive showing.

Penn State (Down 6). An ugly loss at Michigan sinks the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten East chase with a game against Ohio State still to come.

NC State (Down 10). Losing on the road to Syracuse and learning Devin Leary is done for the year has the Wolfpack in free fall.

Others receiving votes

LSU 51; UCF 33; Kansas 29; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; UTSA 1

Schools dropped out

No. 20 Kansas Lost to Oklahoma

No. 23 Baylor Lost to West Virginia

Rankings reflect last week's AP poll

No. 3 Alabama. After a few close calls, at Texas and at home to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide finally succumbed to a superior team. For the first time since 2006, and the first time with Nick Saban at the helm, that team was Tennessee, which picked apart the Tide secondary with worrying ease while Bama stacked up a Saban-record 17 penalties. The good news? This team still piled on 49 points and ran the ball well.

No. 7 USC. A troubling injury to wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was on crutches in the second half, and another very questionable defensive performance, doomed the Trojans to their first loss of the year. on the road to Utah. It was expected this game would be the litmus test for where USC is in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era. What did we learn? Southern Cal can move the ball almost at will, but have increasing trouble stopping teams from doing the same in response.

No. 8 Oklahoma State. A subpar outing from quarterback Spencer Sanders stumped the Cowboys' offense in the second half, scoring just 6 points after the break, and falling to undefeated TCU in the huge Big 12 matchup. Now come three games against teams that came into last week in the top 25 rankings.

No. 10 Penn State. Coming into this past weekend, the Nittany Lions had one of the premier rush defenses in college football. Maybe it still is one, but it got cut in half by Michigan's elite ground attack. The ugly 41-17 loss can't help but raise the question again of whether James Franklin's teams have the physicality to really contend in the Big Ten, and if another second-half season downturn is around the corner again.

No. 15 NC State. Safe to say this offense will have to find another strategy after losing quarterback Devin Leary for the year and grinding to a halt on the road in a loss to Syracuse, dropping to 5-2.

No. 16 Mississippi State. The Air Raid had trouble getting off the ground against Kentucky, rushing for just 22 total yards and putting an abrupt end to that three-game win streak. Alabama is up next.

No. 19 Kansas. That's two straight losses now for the resurgent Jayhawks, who let Oklahoma stack up 52 points. KU's offense fared well enough, scoring 42 of its own, but the team is losing momentum heading into the tougher second half of the schedule.

No. 25 James Madison. The Dukes won their first five games in FBS and cracked the rankings last weekend, but a loss to Georgia Southern dropped them right back out.

SEC: Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss

Big Ten: Ohio State, Michigan

Big 12: TCU

ACC: Clemson, Syracuse

Pac-12: UCLA

