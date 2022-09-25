College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next for Week 5

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

25. Kansas State (3-1). Another statement win over OU gets the Wildcats in the top 25 rankings after Adrian Martinez ran all over the Sooners for 4 TDs. What's next: vs. Texas Tech

24. Pittsburgh (3-1). Israel Abanikanda has been the engine of this offense going over 100 yards rushing the last 3 games, coming off a win over Rhode Island, and heading into an ACC game against an out-of-sorts opponent that just fired its coach. What's next: vs. Georgia Tech

23. Florida State (4-0). Good early returns for the Seminoles and especially quarterback Jordan Travis, who has overcome a leg injury from 2 weeks ago, but the schedule gets much tougher. What's next: vs. Wake Forest

22. Wake Forest (3-1). Sam Hartman had 6 TD passes against Clemson, but it wasn't enough in OT. Wake won the division last season with an L to the Tigers, but there's work to do on defense. What's next: at Florida State

21. Minnesota (4-0). A solid road win over Michigan State for the Gophers, who did it without their top receiver. Minnesota plays a balanced brand of offense and is the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten West. What's next: vs. Purdue

20. Arkansas (3-1). An upsetting loss to Texas A&M that was within grasp the whole night if not for one costly fumble and a very unlucky field goal attempt. It would have been nice to not have that one loss coming into the weekend. What's next: vs. Alabama

19. BYU (3-1). A nice win over Wyoming helps keep the Cougars at one loss and a New Year's bowl is still within grasp if they can go the rest of the way against a tough schedule. What's next: vs. Utah State

18. Oklahoma (3-1). Brent Venables' defense goes back to the drawing board after a home loss to K-State and ahead of two games away from home. What's next: at TCU

17. Texas A&M (3-1). Devon Achane ran for 159 yards and a TD to help beat Arkansas, which bodes well for an Aggie offense still looking for its identity. What's next: at Mississippi State

16. Baylor (3-1). Blake Shapen had arguably his best career day beating Iowa State and now comes a rematch of the Big 12 title game. What's next: vs. Oklahoma State

15. Washington (4-0). Another solid offensive showing in beating Stanford, but now comes the Huskies' first road test in the conference. What's next: at UCLA

14. Ole Miss (4-0). The Rebs allowed 13 unanswered to Tulsa, which led early in that game, and now comes the SEC opener in a battle of undefeateds as Ole Miss leans on its run game. What's next: vs. Kentucky

13. Oregon (3-1). The Pac-12 hopefuls have recovered well since the Georgia debacle, as Bo Nix has been playing lights out, scoring 40-plus in their last 3 games. What's next: vs. Stanford

12. Utah (3-1). This team still has an outside chance at the College Football Playoff even with the loss to Florida, but there's no room for error. What's next: vs. Oregon State

11. Penn State (4-0). One winnable game against a conference foe this week and then a bye before the real fun begins in the East Division chase. What's next: vs. Northwestern

10. NC State (4-0). Devin Leary lines up against a secondary that struggled badly last week in an absolutely vital matchup that will help determine the division race, and the College Football Playoff. What's next: at Clemson

9. Oklahoma State (3-0). An early off week for the Cowboys in Week 4 leading up to a major rematch against Baylor, which held the Pokes inches from the goal line in last year's Big 12 title bout, and potentially kept OSU out of the College Football Playoff. What's next: at Baylor

8. Tennessee (4-0). Some statement drives and last-second heroics on defense keep the Vols perfect with their 1st win over Florida in 5 years. An open date this week before hitting the road in a cross-division matchup. What's next: at LSU (Oct. 8)

7. Kentucky (4-0). The win over Northern Illinois wasn't as dominant as you'd expect, but it's still a win that keeps UK in the top 10. Now lead back Chris Rodriguez is finally back after a suspension. What's next: at Ole Miss

6. USC (4-0). After a few big Ws, the Trojans needed to come from behind and grind out the close one at Oregon State. It's an important step as this team matures and as the Pac-12 chase continues. What's next: vs. Arizona State

5. Clemson (4-0). DJ Uiagalelei had his best day passing as this offense slowly gets better each week, but Clemson's back seven looked disoriented against Wake's aerial assault. Not a great look coming into a crucial division matchup. What's next: vs. NC State

4. Michigan (4-0). After cruising through the early slate, the Wolverines ran all over Maryland in the close Big Ten opener. Now comes a trip to UM's foe in the Big Ten title game from a year ago that's slogging through some legendary offensive problems. What's next: at Iowa

3. Ohio State (4-0). Most people thought Wisconsin would play the Buckeyes a little closer, but OSU had other ideas, piling on 52 points to open the Big Ten portion of the schedule. What's next: vs. Rutgers

2. Alabama (4-0). Another ritual humiliation against Vanderbilt helped keep the Tide perfect going against one of the SEC's best front seven defensive units. What's next: at Arkansas

1. Georgia (4-0). The offense is still putting up big numbers, but playing the likes of Kent State that closely does turn some heads. What's next: at Missouri

