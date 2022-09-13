SEC football power rankings for Week 3: We have a new No. 1

The times could be changing in the SEC after Georgia won the College Football Playoff last season, and Alabama doesn't quite look like the consensus top team in the conference.

Mind you, Alabama is still the odds-on favorite to win the national championship, but after a sluggish 1-point win at Texas, you could argue the Crimson Tide looks more mortal than it has the past several years.

Where do things stand in the SEC as we approach the Week 3 football schedule? Let's take a look at the latest league rankings, from worst to first.

The best and worst in the SEC this week

14. Vanderbilt. There was a nice 2-0 start there for the Commodores and even last week's 20-point loss to Wake looked decent when you look over Vandy's recent football output. The 2 wins already matches last season's total, so maybe Clark Lea has things trending in a broadly better direction.

13. Missouri. A pile of interceptions, 4 in total by both its quarterbacks, and a costly special teams blunder that resulted in a TD all added up to an ugly 40-12 loss at Kansas State, a plain ugly loss that doesn't reflect well on where this program is headed.

12. Auburn. A very close 8-point win at home over San Jose State isn't too inspiring, especially when neither of Auburn's quarterbacks accounted for a touchdown. Tank Bigbsy had just 51 yards on 13 carries. The offense lacks any credible big-play ability, with inconsistency at QB and no genuine perimeter threat, with Penn State coming in and from there a traditionally brutal SEC West slate.

11. LSU. After the crushing Week 1 loss, a nice beatdown over Southern felt good for Brian Kelly's home debut, even if Kayshon Boutte was still relegated to a non-factor in this offense. That will have to change as LSU goes punch for punch with Mississippi State's Air Raid this weekend.

10. South Carolina. Two season-ending injuries on defense makes the road even tougher than it was while Spencer Rattler has his work cut down developing the downfield game behind a line that struggled at times. Up next is Georgia, but a more realistic statement against Kentucky is coming up soon.

9. Texas A&M. All that preseason hype and the College Football Playoff hopes took a punch in the mouth after losing at home to App State. There's no real vertical passing threat with Haynes King working behind center after this offense had under 200 yards last week, and building the ground attack looks like more difficult process than most thought.

8. Ole Miss. Still an open question after convincing wins against non-conference foes, and still without a definitive starting quarterback to be named. Watch how Luke Altmyer recovers from an upper body injury suffered last weekend and how to could impact the Rebels' QB race.

The updated SEC football power rankings for Week 3

7. Mississippi State. Winning by 22 on the road out of conference is good, but Arizona isn't exactly a quality opponent out of the Pac-12. Still, Will Rogers is an 80% passer and going against an LSU secondary that can give up a big play or two. Win that, and the Bulldogs could make the top 25 rankings.

6. Florida. Still a tough team to get an angle on after Anthony Richardson's up and down outings the last two weeks. When he's on, the Gators are tough to stop. In the meantime, UF's defense has the power to make a difference if it plays well against Tennessee's excellent offense in two weeks.

5. Tennessee. Not scoring another TD in the second half, even as Pitt played its backup at quarterback, wasn't an ideal look, but Hendon Hooker stormed back in OT with the game-winner for Cedric Tillman. Get in a good rhythm and the Vols can move the ball almost at will.

4. Kentucky. Always a well-coached defense under Mark Stoops, the Wildcats had some critical stops, contained the Gators' quarterback most of the night, and had two INTs. Kentucky is the clear No. 2 in the SEC East right now and can build some serious momentum ahead of the Georgia game in November.

3. Arkansas. One of the more physical teams in college football this season, the Hogs are doing it the old fashioned way, with strong and veteran offensive line play and a stout rushing attack, all led by a play-making, dual threat quarterback.

2. Alabama. Let's not overreact: the Tide can still beat just about anybody, anywhere, but the penalties and the lack of offensive mobility against Texas were troubling to see in a game everybody said it would win in a rout. Heisman winner Bryce Young saved the day with 2 late scoring drives, putting this team in position for the winner with a gutsy run. But he'll look even better if this line can tighten up and not surrender the kind of pressure it did to the Longhorns, who aren't exactly great off the edge.

1. Georgia. You'd like to see a little more than the 33-0 count the Bulldogs beat Samford by, but Kirby Smart clearly went in with designs on slowing the game down and just getting out healthy. Mission accomplished as the defending CFP champs want to embrace a more aggressive passing game against a winnable schedule.

