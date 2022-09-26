Skip to main content

College football rankings: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5 games

Your look at the college football schedule for Week 5 games with the updated top 25 rankings for Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College football top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 5 games

All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -10.5
FPI pick: Michigan 76.8%

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -6.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 78.5%

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Oklahoma -5
FPI pick: Oklahoma 65.5%

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -10
FPI pick: Minnesota 80.1%

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -7.5
FPI pick: Kansas State 68.8%

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Sat., Oct. 1 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Utah -11
FPI pick: Utah 82.1%

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Alabama -16.5
FPI pick: Alabama 93.1%

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -41
FPI pick: Ohio State 98.3%

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Baylor -2.5
FPI pick: Baylor 65.3%

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Penn State -25
FPI pick: Penn State 96.9%

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Florida State -6
FPI pick: Florida State 73.4%

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -3
FPI pick: Mississippi State 68.7%

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -27.5
FPI pick: Georgia 94.8%

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -6.5
FPI pick: Clemson 83.5%

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Pittsburgh -21
FPI pick: Pittsburgh 90.6%

Arizona State at No. 6 USC
Sat., Oct. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: USC -24
FPI pick: USC 93.7%

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 1 | 11 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oregon -16.5
FPI pick: Oregon 84.6%

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia 
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football rankings: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5 games

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next for Week 5

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football rankings for Week 5: Teams snubbed in AP top 25 poll

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Rankings

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5: Who are the biggest movers?

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 announced

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide football
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 5

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
Rankings

College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 5

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football power rankings updated for Week 5

By James Parks