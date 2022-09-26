College football rankings: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5 games

All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Michigan -10.5

FPI pick: Michigan 76.8%

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -6.5

FPI pick: Ole Miss 78.5%

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Oklahoma -5

FPI pick: Oklahoma 65.5%

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Minnesota -10

FPI pick: Minnesota 80.1%

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Line: Kansas State -7.5

FPI pick: Kansas State 68.8%

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah

Sat., Oct. 1 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: Utah -11

FPI pick: Utah 82.1%

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Alabama -16.5

FPI pick: Alabama 93.1%

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Ohio State -41

FPI pick: Ohio State 98.3%

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Baylor -2.5

FPI pick: Baylor 65.3%

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Penn State -25

FPI pick: Penn State 96.9%

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Florida State -6

FPI pick: Florida State 73.4%

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Mississippi State -3

FPI pick: Mississippi State 68.7%

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Georgia -27.5

FPI pick: Georgia 94.8%

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Clemson -6.5

FPI pick: Clemson 83.5%

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh

Sat., Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Pittsburgh -21

FPI pick: Pittsburgh 90.6%

Arizona State at No. 6 USC

Sat., Oct. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: USC -24

FPI pick: USC 93.7%

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon

Sat., Oct. 1 | 11 p.m. | FS1

Line: Oregon -16.5

FPI pick: Oregon 84.6%

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

