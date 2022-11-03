Skip to main content

College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule for Thursday night football

Thursday night is upon us and now it's time to get a look at the college football schedule ahead of this weekend's action

Week 10 of the college football schedule got an early start this week with games already kicking off on Tuesday and Wednesday, and now there are two more matchups set for Thursday night football.

We have one game coming to us in the primetime window out of Conference USA between a pair of teams looking to get a leg-up in the middle of that league's standings.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

And another from the Sun Belt featuring one team atop its division standings and another looking to inch its way up in the latter part of the season.

Here's your schedule for Week 10 football on TV today.

College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule for Thursday night football

Week 10 college football TV schedule today

Week 10 college football TV schedule today

All times Eastern and game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

UTEP at Rice
Thurs., Nov. 3 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Point spread: Rice -3.5
FPI pick: Rice 63.9%

UTEP (4-5, 2-3). This offense didn't make things easy on itself last time out, scoring just 13 points amid a bevy of mistakes in a loss to Middle Tennessee State, the Miners' second loss in three games. And while they run for just 140 yards per game, that's still good enough for fourth in the conference with a pair of backs that combine for nearly a thousand yards.

Rice (4-4, 2-2). The Owls are one point away from having lost three straight if not for an OT win over Louisiana Tech, but they turned around and surrendered 56 in an ugly loss to a bad Charlotte team. TJ McMahon has 16 touchdowns on the year, but also 11 interceptions and he's absorbed 21 sacks.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Thurs., Nov. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: App State -3
FPI pick: App State 59.3%

Appalachian State (5-3, 2-2). With all the attention quarterback Chase Brice gets, it's easy to overlook the Mountaineers' expert rushing ability. App State's backs ran over Georgia State for more than 400 yards in an offense that went over 40 points the last two games and lines up against a Coastal defense that has played weak against the run recently.

Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1). Conversely, when the Chanticleers don't run the ball well, they tend to lose games, like against James Madison and Texas State, when they ran for under 100 yards. Still, this is the top team in the division thanks in large part to quarterback Grayson McCall, who is hitting almost 69% of his passes for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns with just one interception.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

grayson mccall coastal carolina
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule for Thursday night football

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
Schedules

College football TV schedule: Week 10 games you should be watching

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks for Week 10: Predictions from Football Power Index

By James Parks
Notre Dame college football team schedule, rankings
News

Clemson vs. Notre Dame preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Alabama vs. LSU preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Breaking down the College Football Playoff rankings: What's next for top 6

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in the first CFP top 25 rankings

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: What the poll should look like

By James Parks