The highlight of the college football schedule is on the move next season, as the traditional Army vs. Navy football game will be played in Boston in 2023.

Or more specifically, in Foxborough, the site of Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL's New England Patriots, which won the bid to host the game next December.

Boston beat out Charlotte, Baltimore, Orlando, Washington, and others for the game.

2023 Foxborough, Mass.

2024 Landover, Md.

2025 Baltimore

2026 East Rutherford, N.J.

2027 Philadelphia

A Northeastern affair

This marks the first time that the Boston area will play host to the matchup, which has been played almost entirely in the Northeast for its entire history.

Aside from the 1926 game in Chicago and the 1983 matchup in Pasadena, the Army-Navy game has been played on the East Coast.

Philadelphia has hosted the game most frequently, with the New York metropolitan area, and the Baltimore-Washington district coming in second and third.

A total of 89 Army-Navy games have been played in Philadelphia, the first in 1899 and the most recent during the 2019 football season.

New York City places second with 11 games, but hasn't hosted the matchup within city limits since 1931. East Rutherford, N.J. played host in the 2021 season.

Army-Navy usually tops most lists of the most important and passionately-fought rivalries in college football, if not in all of American sports, owing to its connection to the nation's service academies.

The game is the third leg of the prestigious Commander-in-Chief Trophy, between Army, Navy, and the Air Force Academy.

To date, 10 sitting U.S. Presidents have attended the game, starting with Theodore Roosevelt in the 1901 season. President Truman witnessed seven Army-Navy games, while George W. Bush and Donald Trump were in person for three matchups.

President John F. Kennedy, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, attended the 1961 and 1962 games.

Army has won four of the last six games in the series, but Navy has taken two of the last three, including their 17-13 victory last season.

