Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on Saturday

Your look at the complete playoff schedule for the football games on today
Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on Saturday

All times Eastern

Jaguars at Chiefs
Sat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Kansas City comes in as the 7.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: KC -450 | JAX +350

FPI prediction: Kansas City has a 78.7 percent chance to win the game, compared with Jacksonville at 21.3 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Giants at Eagles
Sat., Jan. 21 | 8:15 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Philadelphia comes in as the 7.5 point favorites against New York, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 47.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: PHI -350 | NY +275

FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 79.7 percent chance to win the game, compared with New York at 20.3 percent, according to the index.

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

  1. Chiefs (14-3)
  2. Bills (13-3)
  3. Bengals (12-4)
  4. Jaguars (9-8)
  5. Chargers (10-7) eliminated
  6. Ravens (10-7) eliminated
  7. Dolphins (9-8) eliminated

NFC

  1. Eagles (14-3)
  2. 49ers (13-4)
  3. Vikings (13-4) eliminated
  4. Buccaneers (8-9) eliminated
  5. Cowboys (12-5)
  6. Giants (9-7-1)
  7. Seahawks (9-8) eliminated

