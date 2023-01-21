Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on Saturday
Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on Saturday
All times Eastern
Jaguars at Chiefs
Sat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Kansas City comes in as the 7.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: KC -450 | JAX +350
FPI prediction: Kansas City has a 78.7 percent chance to win the game, compared with Jacksonville at 21.3 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.
Giants at Eagles
Sat., Jan. 21 | 8:15 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Philadelphia comes in as the 7.5 point favorites against New York, according to SI Sportsbook.
Total: 47.5 | Over -110 | Under -110
Moneyline: PHI -350 | NY +275
FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 79.7 percent chance to win the game, compared with New York at 20.3 percent, according to the index.
How to watch football every season
fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football and NFL games on the schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.
You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.
Click here to start watching fuboTV for free
NFL Playoff standings
AFC
- Chiefs (14-3)
- Bills (13-3)
- Bengals (12-4)
- Jaguars (9-8)
- Chargers (10-7) eliminated
- Ravens (10-7) eliminated
- Dolphins (9-8) eliminated
NFC
- Eagles (14-3)
- 49ers (13-4)
- Vikings (13-4) eliminated
- Buccaneers (8-9) eliminated
- Cowboys (12-5)
- Giants (9-7-1)
- Seahawks (9-8) eliminated
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams