North Carolina vs. Virginia prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

North Carolina vs. Virginia prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: North Carolina comes into the game as 7 point favorites to defeat Virginia, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under mark at 60.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: North Carolina -333, Virginia +220

FPI prediction: North Carolina has the 73.1 percent chance to beat Virginia, according to the Football Power Index computer model that simulates games 20,000 times to predict winners. Virginia has the 26.9 percent chance to win.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that North Carolina will defeat Virginia by 16 points. North Carolina -7

What you need to know

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 17 North Carolina: Just a loss at home to Notre Dame keeps the Tar Heels from being undefeated this season, sitting at first in the ACC Coastal and already with wins over division rivals Duke and Miami and apparently a shoo-in for the conference championship game. Thanks in no small part to quarterback Drake Maye, who is over 2,600 yards passing with 29 touchdowns and just three picks.

Virginia: Cavaliers, we hardly knew ye. Coming into this season, it was expected this would be one of college football's most productive offenses after a brilliant showing last fall behind quarterback Brennan Armstrong. He's back, as are his top targets, but the changeover to Tony Elliott in his 1st year as head coach and a new offensive line has thrown this train off the rails. Virginia is yet to score more than 20 points against an FBS opponent this season and it's scoring just 16.9 points per game, ranking 123rd nationally.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

