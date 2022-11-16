Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Nov. 19
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: FS1 network
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread, betting lines, predictions
Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication
Point spread: Texas comes into the matchup as the 9 point favorites to beat Kansas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 63.5 points
Moneyline: Texas -335, Kansas +260
Where Kansas is right now: Looking to get back on track after its superb football season went off the rails midway through. After starting 5-0 and getting back in the top 25 rankings, the Jayhawks dropped four of their last five overall, allowing over 40 points twice. KU allows 0.1 yards more than it gains on average, but is playing balanced offense, going over 200 yards on the ground each time out.
Where Texas is right now: Still mathematically in the Big 12 title race, but needing some help along the way after a costly 7-point loss at home to TCU. The Longhorns need to win this game and then beat Baylor to stay in the mix; it has a win over K-State but a loss to Oklahoma State, both of whom are still higher up in the standings.
FPI prediction: Texas has the 77.0 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using previous scores.
College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Texas has a 63 percent chance to defeat the Jayhawks, 34-27, but fail to cover the spread.
