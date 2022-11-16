Skip to main content

Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Texas vs. Kansas on the Week 12 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Texas football cheerleaders at a college football game in the Big 12.

Week 12 college football schedule: Texas vs. Kansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Texas comes into the matchup as the 9 point favorites to beat Kansas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Texas -335, Kansas +260

Where Kansas is right now: Looking to get back on track after its superb football season went off the rails midway through. After starting 5-0 and getting back in the top 25 rankings, the Jayhawks dropped four of their last five overall, allowing over 40 points twice. KU allows 0.1 yards more than it gains on average, but is playing balanced offense, going over 200 yards on the ground each time out.

Where Texas is right now: Still mathematically in the Big 12 title race, but needing some help along the way after a costly 7-point loss at home to TCU. The Longhorns need to win this game and then beat Baylor to stay in the mix; it has a win over K-State but a loss to Oklahoma State, both of whom are still higher up in the standings.

FPI prediction: Texas has the 77.0 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using previous scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Texas has a 63 percent chance to defeat the Jayhawks, 34-27, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

More from College Football HQ

Texas vs. Kansas odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12: Who's in? Who's out?

Bowl predictions for College Football Playoff and New Year's Six games

Week 12 game picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 12 picks, predictions against the spread

AP top 25 college football rankings updated for Week 12

ESPN announces top 25 college football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Scenes at a Texas Longhorns college football game.
Schedules

Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Maryland predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Notre Dame college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Notre Dame vs. Boston College predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Schedules

Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
baylor football blake shapen
Schedules

TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Schedules

Michigan vs. Illinois predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks