Clemson star Bryan Bresee out vs. NC State with new medical issue

Clemson vs. NC State: Bryan Bresee to miss Week 5 game with medical issue

Bryan Bresee will not play for Clemson on Saturday because of a health concern

Clemson star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will not play in Saturday's home game against No. 10 NC State, according to Rivals.

"Bryan Bresee experienced a non-football medical issue that required blood work and observation this week," a Clemson spokesman said in a statement. 

The school added, "The Bresee family received good news on those tests late this week, and this is not expected to be a long-term issue."

A key presence on the Clemson defensive front, Bresee is regarded as a top 10 NFL Draft prospect by analysts as one of the best defensive linemen in college football this season.

Bresee's absence comes as Clemson is also without defensive end Xavier Thomas, who hasn't played yet this season as he nurses a foot injury he suffered during the team's preseason camp.

Bresee didn't play in Clemson's game against Louisiana Tech two weeks ago as he and his family dealt with the tragic loss of the player's 15 year old sister, Ella, to cancer.

The lineman also missed extended time last season after he tore his ACL in Clemson's loss to NC State early in the 2021 campaign.

