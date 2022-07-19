College football analyst predicts shocking upset in SEC this season

You can't get through a college football season without one or two shocking upsets, especially when you get two SEC teams on the same field.

This season, the defending national champion could be on deck for a surprise loss.

That's according to SEC Network analyst, and former Auburn linebacker, Takeo Spikes who predicted that Georgia could do gown early in the season against new-look East Division rival South Carolina.

“I am completely sick of the disrespect that they’re putting on Spencer Rattler,” Spikes said on Tuesday from Atlanta at SEC Media Days.

“And I didn’t even play quarterback,” Spikes said.

“It’s so much the element of surprise. We talk about how can a defense prepare for a quarterback that they haven’t seen, and that’s what Spencer Rattler’s going to bring to the table. Defenses can’t really say, ‘I know what you do until I get three to four games on the book.’ But I’ve really got this team upsetting Georgia at home.”

South Carolina already outpaced expectations in head coach Shane Beamer's first season, winning seven games and beating North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Now, the Gamecocks have the advantage of signing two key players in the transfer portal from Oklahoma: quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner.

By installing Rattler in the driver's seat of this offense, South Carolina has a real chance to make some offensive headway this season.

Georgia comes in as the defending College Football Playoff champion, the school's first title since 1980, but is projected to finish undefeated in the regular season.

That is, unless some team in the SEC can shock the world along the way.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook