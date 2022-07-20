Kirby Smart wants to see Georgia-Florida rivalry game moved

Georgia is coming off its first national championship since 1980, and now Kirby Smart is using his newfound power to advocate for a change in one of college football's top rivalry games.

Speaking at SEC Media Days, Smart said he believes the Georgia-Florida football game should move out of Jacksonville and be played on home campuses.

The reason? It all comes down to recruiting.

"I'm competing against guys all across the SEC who host kids at their biggest game," Smart said on the SEC Network.

"When Auburn plays Alabama, guess where the recruits are. They're at Auburn. When LSU and Alabama play, guess where the biggest recruits want to go. It's an opportunity for us to bring these kids who fly in from all over the country. What game do they want to see? They'd like to see Georgia play Florida but they can't do that."

Could the Georgia-Florida game finally be moved?

With the annual game against Florida played at the neutral site, it means that Georgia has three home SEC games every other season in the conference's eight-game schedule.

Hosting prospects on official visits to the campus and at the stadium during home games is a major aspect of the recruiting process, offering prospective commits a first-hand view of the university and home-field experience.

And, while the experience of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is a spectacle of its own, it's reasonable to think that having Florida on Georgia's campus, and vice versa, would be an even more intense environment.

Jacksonville has hosted the Florida-Georgia game almost every year since 1933 and represents a location near the border between the two states.

The city signed a contract with the schools to keep the game in Jacksonville through 2023 with an option to extend the deal through 2025.

Plus, it is believed the schools earn more money playing the game in Jacksonville than they would by playing it at their respective campuses.

Time will tell if Smart is able to talk Georgia out of that deal and change the face of this rivalry for the first time in nearly a century.

