It's not often we see the No. 1 and No. 2 team in college football on the same field, but we will this Saturday as top-ranked Georgia welcomes Tennessee, which comes in tied with Ohio State as the No. 2 team in the rankings.

Usually, and certainly more recently, 1 vs. 2 games are reserved for the national championship — but not early on. The first six 1-2 matchups came in the regular season; the first bowl game wasn't until 1963.

Of the last 19 of those games in this century, 13 have been for the college football national championship.

Four since 2000 were in the regular season: Ohio State played (and won) two of them, both in 2006, while Alabama and LSU met head-to-head in the other two.

So far, we have seen 52 matchups between the best and second-best team up to the 2018 season. But the No. 1 team owns a slim advantage, with a 29-21-2 record in these games.

Let's take a look at the list from 1943 to this weekend.

1940s: War-time dynasties

1943: No. 1 Notre Dame plays on the road against No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor and the Fighting Irish prevail, 35-12.

1943: Still at No. 1, the Irish take on temporary war-time service academy No. 2 Iowa Pre-Flight in South Bend and win 14-13.

1944: The traditional Army-Navy Game features the No. 1 ranked Cadets against the No. 2 Midshipmen, and Army wins 23-7.

1945: No. 1 Army re-asserts its World War II-era dominance by blanking No. 2 Notre Dame by a 48-0 count at Yankee Stadium.

1945: Another legendary matchup between Army and Navy as the No. 1 Cadets defeat the No. 2 Midshipmen, 32-13

1946: A notable post-war game at Yankee Stadium pits No. 1 Army against No. 2 Notre Dame and both play to an infamous 0-0 tie.

1960s: Baby Boomers take control

1962/3: No. 1 USC and No. 2 Wisconsin square off in the 1963 Rose Bowl from Pasadena and the Trojans pull out the close 42-37 victory.

1963: The Red River Shootout pits No. 1 Oklahoma against No. 2 Texas from the Cotton Bowl, with the Longhorns coming out the 28-7 victors.

1963/4: Texas maintains its No. 1 ranking going into the Cotton Bowl game against Roger Staubach and No. 2 Navy, and the Horns win, 28-6.

1966: Another famous Fighting Irish tie, this time as No. 1 Notre Dame draws No. 2 Michigan State, 10-10.

1968: The days when Purdue was a football power, going into Notre Dame as the No. 1 team, knocking off the No. 2 Irish, 37-22.

1968/9: No. 1 Ohio State wins the national championship at the 1969 Rose Bowl by defeating No. 2 USC, 27-16.

1969: A famous SWC game with President Nixon in attendance, No. 1 Texas edges No. 2 Arkansas, 15-14, and Nixon personally awards the Longhorns national champions after the game.

1970s: The modern game emerging

1971: Now considered one of the best games in college football history, No. 1 Nebraska takes down No. 2 Oklahoma, 35-31, in Norman.

1971/2: The still top-ranked Cornhuskers dominate No. 2 Alabama in the 1972 Orange Bowl, aided by one legendary Johnny Rodgers punt return, by a 38-6 count to win the national title.

1978/9: No. 1 Penn State tangles with No. 2 Alabama in the 1979 Sugar Bowl when the Crimson Tide won a close 14-7 game and the national championship.

1980s: Dynasties, old and new

1981: No. 1 USC welcomes No. 2 Oklahoma to the Memorial Coliseum in an early season matchup and edges the Sooners, 28-24.

1982/3: Top-ranked Georgia faces off with No. 2 Penn State, which upsets the Bulldogs to win the national title, 27-23, in the 1983 Sugar Bowl.

1985: A regular season matchup in the Big Ten as No. 1 Iowa hosts No. 2 Michigan, with the Hawkeyes winning on a late field goal, 12-10.

1986: New-look dynasty-in-waiting Miami hosted No. 1 Oklahoma in an early season matchup, knocking off the Sooners, 28-16, winning every game until the bowl, another 1 vs. 2 matchup.

1986/7: Miami came in undefeated and No. 1 against No. 2 Penn State for the national title in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl, but fell to Joe Paterno's squad, 14-10.

1988: No. 2 Miami upended No. 1 Oklahoma by a 20-14 count in the 1988 Orange Bowl to capture the 1987 national championship.

1988: The No. 1 ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame went into the Coliseum against No. 2 USC in a battle of undefeateds, winning 27-10, en route to what remains the school's most recent championship.

1989: Defending champ No. 1 Notre Dame visits rival No. 2 Michigan and wins 24-19 but would lose to Miami later in the year, spoiling ND's attempt to repeat.

1990s: The modern game

1991: A battle of undefeated rivals as No. 1 Florida State visits No. 2 Miami and the Canes win the "Wide Right I" game and eventually the national title.

1992: Alabama returns to the spotlight post-Bear in the 1993 Sugar Bowl when the No. 1 Tide, led by Gene Stallings and having won the first-ever SEC Championship Game, took down No. 2 Miami, 34-13.

1993: Shawn Wooden bats down Charlie Ward's last pass attempt as No. 2 Notre Dame upset No. 1 Florida State in South Bend in one of many "Games of the Century."

1993/4: Notre Dame's loss to BC the following week moved Florida State back to No. 1, where it stayed for the 1994 Orange Bowl, defeating No. 2 Nebraska, 18-16, winning the national title.

1995/6: No. 1 Nebraska thrashes No. 2 Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl for the national championship, with some analysts calling the '95 Cornhuskers the greatest team in college football history.

1996: A pair of old rivals meet up at Doak as No. 2 Florida State welcomes No. 1 Florida, with the Seminoles prevailing, 24-21, weeks ahead of a rematch in the 1997 Sugar Bowl, a title game won by Florida.

1998/9: Undefeated and No. 1 Tennessee cap off a few successful years by defeating No. 2 Florida State for the title in the 1999 Fiesta Bowl.

1999/2000: No. 1 Florida State takes on Michael Vick and the No. 2 Virginia Tech Hokies, winning 46-29 in the 2000 Sugar Bowl for the national title.

2000s: A new century

2002/3: No. 2 Ohio State edges No. 1 Miami for the national championship in double overtime by a 31-24 count.

2004/5: No. 1 USC returns to national prominence by destroying No. 2 Oklahoma, 55-19, in the 2005 Orange Bowl.

2005/6: One of college football's greatest ever matchups, No. 2 Texas wins the natty on Vince Young's legendary run to defeat No. 1 USC, 41-38, ending the Trojans' 34-game win streak.

2006: Defending national champion No. 2 Texas has no answers for No. 1 Ohio State, who won, 24-7, and stayed atop the rankings almost all year.

2006: The year of the Buckeyes comes to a dramatic regular season conclusion when No. 1 OSU takes down No. 2 arch rival Michigan in a 42-39 classic shortly after the death of Bo Schembechler.

2006/7: Ohio State, the wire-to-wire No. 1 team up to then, collapsed in the face of No. 2 Florida, who won the 2007 BCS National Championship in a 41-14 rout.

2007/8: Another No. 1 Buckeye team goes down in the BCS title bout, this time to No. 2 LSU, which won, 38-24.

2008: Nick Saban steps onto the national scene with No. 1 Alabama, but took the L against No. 2 Florida in the SEC Championship Game, 31-20.

2008/9: Florida took that No. 1 ranking into the BCS National Championship, and defeated No. 2 Oklahoma, 24-14, for its second title under Urban Meyer.

2009: Saban returns to Atlanta, this time leading the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide to an upset of No. 1 Florida for the SEC Championship.

2009/10: Still at No. 1, Alabama won its first national championship of the Saban era with a 37-21 victory over No. 2 Texas at the Rose Bowl.

2010/11: Still in the BCS era, No. 1 Auburn caps off an undefeated season by taking down No. 2 Oregon, 22-19, for the national title.

2011: A regular season matchup at Bryant-Denny as No. 2 Alabama lost at home to No. 1 LSU in a famous 9-6 overtime slugfest.

2011/12: Those two SEC rivals met again for the national title, this time with No. 2 Bama getting revenge on No. 1 LSU in a 21-0 shutout.

2012/13: No. 2 Alabama wins its second straight title by thrashing No. 1 Notre Dame in a 42-14 performance that left no doubt.

2013/14: A legendary No. 1 ranked Florida State team edges No. 2 Auburn, 34-31, at the Rose Bowl in the last-ever BCS game.

2015/16: The second College Football Playoff national championship pits No. 1 Clemson against No. 2 Alabama, which won the 45-40 shootout.

2018/19: No. 2 Clemson takes No. 1 Alabama to the woodshed with a 44-16 rout for the CFP national title.

2019: No. 1 LSU, led by Joe Burrow and a historic offense, take down No. 2 Alabama in a regular season clash in Tuscaloosa, 46-41, en route to winning the national title.

