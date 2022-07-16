Update on feud between Nick Saban and Deion Sanders

It seems like forever ago, but one of the major headlines of the college football offseason was the short-lived beef between Nick Saban and Deion Sanders.

The 7-time national champion claimed that Jackson State — coached by Sanders — "paid a guy a million dollars" to play for their team and went unpunished.

The comments were related to those made by Saban alleging that Texas A&M "bought every play on their team" in the new NIL environment.

Sanders and A&M both responded with strong statements of their own and there were rumors that we may have seen the last of the famous "Aflac" commercials featuring Deion and Saban.

But that doesn't appear to be the case, as the two reunited on set for another ad.

“Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it! Nobody did anything about it,” Saban said, via AL.com.

Saban didn't mention the player by name, but he may have been alluding to cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class.

Prime said he wanted to talk it out with Saban — but with witnesses.

“I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call. We need to talk publicly — not privately,” Sanders said at the time.

“What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation. You can’t do that publicly and call privately.”

Despite the comments, which Saban has apologized for in part, Sanders says he still has a lot of respect for the 7-time national champion.

"No, no, no. I still love him," Sanders said.

