Ole Miss football player shot at College World Series

Not long after Ole Miss won the College World Series in baseball, a member of the Rebels football team was shot near the site of the game.

Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was struck in a hail of gunfire that came from a dark-colored pickup truck, according to witnesses at the scene.

Omaha Police is investigating the shooting, which took place at 12th and Cass Street early on Monday.

Burnett was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

"Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at 12th and Cass Street early Monday," the police department said in a statement.

"Officers responded to the location at 1:14 a.m. and located Andrew Burnett, 19, with an apparent gunshot wound."

Cassidy Burnett, the player's sister in law, says it was likely a drive-by shooting.

“He was there with his brother, Scott, who is a senior at Ole Miss,” Cassidy said, via HottyToddy.com.

“He was shot while they were walking back to the hotel. We don’t think he was targeted, necessarily. To our knowledge, no one else in the area was shot. So it really seems to be just a random drive-by shooting.”

Burnett is a native of Memphis, Tenn. He didn't play a snap for the Rebels football team, which went 10-2 and earned a berth in the Sugar Bowl last season.

(h/t Omaha Police)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook