Mike Gundy wonders if Texas, OU could leak info to SEC

Texas and Oklahoma aren't scheduled to join the SEC until 2025, but one current college football coach is worried those schools might leak info to their future conference before joining up.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy mentioned that Texas and OU could be untrustworthy in their Big 12 meetings and wondered if they should be disallowed from participating as a result.

"It's interesting," Gundy told reporters at Big 12 Media Days.

"We go to conference meetings, and OU and Texas are in there. They're still in the conference. But I'm guessing when they leave, they're scratching down things that can help them when they're in the SEC.

"So it is an unusual situation. I think there's a business side of it that nowadays people say, 'It is what it is.' Which 10 years ago, they might not even let them in meetings.

"The new commissioner, I mean, honestly, if I was him, I wouldn't let OU and Texas in any meetings."

Exactly what kind of espionage or covert diplomacy could be going on at these meetings that would substantially help the SEC isn't known.

The SEC has won 12 of the last 16 national championships in college football, so the league appears to already have the overwhelming advantage without such information.

Gundy also did add that he was speaking somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

"I say that jokingly," Gundy said. "But I mean, if you're strategically in a business meeting, if it's two cell phone companies, I don't want somebody from their company in my company."

Texas and Oklahoma kicked off the latest phase of college football realignment when they announced a plan to join the SEC, causing a seismic shift with two of the sport's most successful and beloved programs joining its most successful conference.

Losing the two prestige schools forced the Big 12 to react, as it did by adding BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF in time for the 2023 football season.

And this summer, USC and UCLA dropped another bomb when they announced plans to join the Big Ten ahead of the 2024 kickoff.

