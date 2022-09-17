ESPN GameDay makes Week 3 college football game picks

Week 3 of the college football season is here and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for all of Saturday's top games.

There are two games featuring teams in the AP top 25 rankings on the same field as No. 12 BYU travels to No. 25 Oregon and No. 13 Miami on the road against SEC hopeful No. 24 Texas A&M in primetime.

Let's take a look at how the College GameDay crew picked this Saturday's slate of games.

Purdue at Syracuse

Desmond Howard: Syracuse

Pat McAfee: Syracuse

Lee Corso: Syracuse

College Football HQ pick: Syracuse

Cal at Notre Dame

Howard; Notre Dame

McAfee: Notre Dame

Corso: Cal

Herbstreit: Notre Dame

College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame

Texas Tech at NC State

Howard: NC State

McAfee: NC State

Corso: NC State

Herbstreit: NC State

College Football HQ pick: NC State

Penn State at Auburn

Howard: Penn State

McAfee: Penn State

Corso: Penn State

Herbstreit: Penn State

College Football HQ pick: Penn State

Miami at Texas A&M

Howard: Texas A&M

McAfee: Texas A&M

Corso: Miami

College Football HQ pick: Texas A&M

Mississippi State at LSU

Howard: Mississippi State

McAfee: Mississippi State

Corso: Mississippi State

Herbstreit: Mississippi State

College Football HQ pick: Mississippi State

Oklahoma at Nebraska

Howard; Oklahoma

McAfee: Oklahoma

Corso: Oklahoma

Herbstreit: Oklahoma

College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma

Michigan State at Washington

Howard: Michigan State

McAfee: Washington

Corso: Michigan State

Herbstreit: Washington

Fresno State at USC

Howard: USC

McAfee: USC

Corso: USC

Herbstreit: USC

College Football HQ pick: USC

BYU at Oregon

Howard: BYU

McAfee: BYU

Corso: BYU

Herbstreit: BYU

College Football HQ pick: BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook