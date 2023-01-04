Major bettor puts $1.5 million on TCU to upset Georgia

One well-known bettor is putting his money on TCU over Georgia in this week's College Football Playoff national championship game.

Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack," has put down $1.5 million on the underdog Horned Frogs to beat the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana, per reports.

If the Frogs can pull off the upset, then Mack will take home over $5.5 million.

As of Wednesday morning, TCU is +370 to win the game outright, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Georgia comes in at -568 as the big favorite.

Looking at the amount and the competition, most observers might think that's not the ideal investment, but Mack has a few extra dollars to throw at the Frogs.

Known as the owner of the Gallery Furniture retail chain, Mack famously won around $75 million after betting an estimated $10 million on his hometown Houston Astros to win the World Series, estimated to be the single-highest payout in American betting history.

TCU has certainly turned heads this season under new head coach Sonny Dykes, pulling off a major turnaround, winning a series of dramatic games, going undefeated in the regular season, and making its first College Football Playoff.

It then knocked off No. 2 ranked and favored Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl in arguably the most dramatic CFP semifinal game in history.

TCU is once again embracing its underdog status going into the national title bout against Georgia. SI Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 13-point favorites over the Horned Frogs and the over/under at 62 points.

