College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 10 games

It's not often you get a Game of the Century these days, but that's what's in store as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a classic 1 vs. 2 matchup on the Week 10 college football schedule this weekend.

No. 2 Tennessee takes the nation's top offense on the road with an undefeated record on the line against defending national champion and No. 1 ranked Georgia, one of the premier defenses in the sport.

The winner should be in line to win the SEC East and represent the division in Atlanta for the conference championship, and from there, ostensibly a berth in this season's College Football Playoff.

That's not the only SEC matchup pitting ranked teams against each other, either: No. 6 Alabama goes on the road coming off an idle week against a resurgent No. 15 LSU with huge West Division implications. Bama has no margin for error already at one loss, to the Vols, and can't afford to take another L this year.

Here's your look at the current betting lines for college football's most impactful games on the Week 10 schedule this weekend.

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (-8, 65.5). Georgia has taken five straight against the Vols, but this isn't any old Vols team: it ranks No. 1 in total offense, has a Heisman contender in quarterback Hendon Hooker, and can seemingly score at will from anywhere on the field. UT is in the mood for snapping losing streaks this season, and everything is on the line this time.

Texas (-3, 54.5) at No. 13 Kansas State. Vegas knows something we don't about the Longhorns, who lost at Oklahoma State two weeks ago behind a forgettable outing from Quinn Ewers, but K-State just destroyed that same Cowboy team, 48-0, and has found a real rhythm on offense as it moves into second place in the Big 12 title chase.

No. 6 Alabama (-13, 58) at No. 15 LSU. Coming off the bye week, the Crimson Tide go right into a challenge against an LSU team that's been flying under the radar really since the Week 1 loss, but has quietly put together a formidable attack behind Jayden Daniels, the dynamic quarterback who has 21 combined touchdowns and leads this team in rushing.

No. 5 Clemson (-4, 48) at Notre Dame. We're still not sure what Notre Dame is in Marcus Freeman's maiden season, but whatever it is, it's good against ACC teams, beating UNC and Syracuse already this year and deciding to play its best offense in those games. Clemson is a brick wall on the defensive line, and while the returns on DJ Uiagalelei are certainly better than last season, the quarterback has still been up and down week to week.

No. 20 Wake Forest (-3.5, 54) at No. 21 NC State. Not having Devin Leary has predictably cut into the Wolfpack's offensive output, but this is still one of the more physical defenses in the ACC, a tough out for Sam Hartman, who threw two pick-sixes, among 8 total turnovers, in an ugly loss at Louisville last week.

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (-4.5, 60.5). Newly ranked, the Beavers go to Seattle as underdogs against a Huskies offense that can still move.

No. 17 North Carolina (-9.5, 59.5) at Virginia. Getting good play from quarterback Drake Maye, the Tar Heels are on the cusp of making a run at the ACC and a New Year's bowl.

No. 2 Ohio State (-38, 62.5) at Northwestern. Realistically, the Buckeyes could cover this spread by halftime behind one of college football's greatest quick-strike offenses.

No. 18 Oklahoma State (-3.5, 69) at Kansas. Back to the drawing board for the Cowboys after a 48-0 loss at Kansas State and now facing an uphill climb back into the Big 12 title race.

No. 8 Oregon (-31, 60.5) at Colorado. Granted, the competition hasn't always been great, but so far the Ducks have won seven straight games and scored more than 41 points in each win since the opener against Georgia.

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas (-14, 64.5). Rankings be damned, the oddsmakers like the Hogs, on a 2-0 win streak since dropping three straight, over the 7-1 Flames.

