College football transfer Brennan Armstrong picks NC State

College football transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong has confirmed he will play for NC State in the 2023 football season.

In his three seasons at Virginia, Armstrong completed 668 of 1,106 passes (61 percent) for 8,776 yards with 56 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Armstrong will replace Devin Leary, the quarterback who himself transferred out of NC State this offseason, landing at Kentucky.

Analysts considered Armstrong as a consensus top 10 player at the quarterback position in the transfer portal market and a top 50 player at any position.

Notably, Armstrong arrives at NC State in what will be a reunion with offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who served that same role at Virginia during the first two years that Armstrong played quarterback there.

Together during the 2021 season, Armstrong completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

