5-star Georgia corner on the market as a college football transfer

Jaheim Singletary is moving on from Georgia and entering the college football transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Singletary was a former consensus five-star recruit out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside, ranked as a top 25 overall player and a top-five cornerback prospect in the 2022 college football recruiting class.

At just under 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Singletary was also listed by the recruiting services as a consensus top-five player from the state of Florida.

Singletary appeared in two games for Georgia but did not register any tackles.

On3 Sports calls Singletary a "tall, lean, ball-hawking cornerback" who "uses his bouncy athleticism to make plays on the ball at a high rate."

It adds that he "looks like a wide receiver playing corner when the ball is in the air with his ability to extend and high-point."

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

