College football Week 6 heroes, zeroes: Vols up big, Sooners down bad

As another action-packed weekend of college football settles down on Saturday, let's take a look at who's stock is trending up and who's is going down.

Tennessee: Big Orange hasn't had a top 10 Heisman Trophy finisher since Peyton Manning, but Hendon Hooker should change that this season. The quarterback put up 2 TDs while the Vols ran all over LSU for 262 yards in a major statement victory to reach 5-0 for the first time since 2016. College football's No. 1 offense looks ready to take on anybody, and will only be better once Cedric Tillman comes back. Up next? A home date with national title favorite Alabama, which UT hasn't defeated in all of Nick Saban's tenure.

Quinn Ewers. Don't say the B-word about this Texas team, but everything you've heard about its quarterback is true. The former 5-star and top overall recruit came back from that injury in the Alabama game with a nearly flawless showing in a 49-0 demolition over the Sooners, going 21 of 31 for 289 yards and four TDs while the Longhorns stacked up almost 300 yards on the ground and 3 more scores. If Ewers doesn't get hurt 3 weeks ago, Texas is a potentially undefeated football team with a top-5 ranking.

Kansas' offense. Sure, the Jayhawks lost their first game of the season, but not without a fight against college football's 2nd-ranked total offense. And even despite losing starting QB Jalon Daniels to a shoulder injury. KU didn't miss a beat with Jason Bean in reserve, as he threw four touchdown passes on the day for 262 yards, including two crucial long scoring plays to Quentin Skinner to keep this a tied game with under 5 minutes left. Kansas can play, and should still be comfortably in the top 25 next week if the voters have any sense.

UCLA. This team looks for real after a convincing win over Utah at home and moving to 6-0, boasting a 1-2 punch on offense that has bewildered the Pac-12: quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet are a tough act to beat, both playing behind a well-coordinated line, and leading a unit that's gone over 40 points in 5 of 6 games to date, and 8 of the last 9 going back to last season. UCLA went 3-9 and 4-8 in Chip Kelly's first two seasons, but appears to be finding a serious groove. Idle next week, a date at Oregon follows and USC comes to the Rose Bowl on Nov. 19.

O-Who?. Brent Venables is the first Oklahoma coach to debut 0-3 in conference play, ever. And this is a school that lost more than three league games only seven times in the last 108 years, and had only allowed 49 points in 14 games over 114 years. OU has now allowed at least 49 points twice in the last two weeks and 145 points total in the last three.

This awful defense gets most of the headlines - it gave up 15 TDs the last 2 games, more than 54 teams have allowed all year - but the Sooners fared better than this under Lincoln Riley while playing some bad D, too. Not having Dillon Gabriel on the field, or any conceivable game plan aside from him, doomed this offense from the kick, and will do so going forward. It hasn't looked this bad since the John Blake days.

Brian Kelly. LSU never recovered from losing the opening kickoff on a fumble in an eventual loss to No. 8 Tennessee. And it can't help but illustrate a major trend in Kelly's career going back to Notre Dame: he's just 4-13 against teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll. And tougher opponents lie ahead for LSU as the SEC West schedule finally gets underway.

Mel Tucker. 95 million dollars doesn't go as far as it used to. Michigan State's head coach may not be quite on the proverbial hot seat just yet, but it's hard to see where the program has improved under his watch. Last season's success apparently came down to running back Kenneth Walker, because without him, Sparty has no real offensive identity. It ranks 99th in rushing, 144th in scoring, and 73rd in passing, just lost its fourth straight game, and is yet to scratch together a win in the Big Ten.

Auburn's bank account. It can't be too long before Auburn finally pulls the plug on Bryan Harsin, the seemingly always-embattled head coach who has failed to give the program any demonstrable momentum since arriving, especially on the recruiting front. But it'll cost the school to dump him: just over $15 million if it fires Harsin without cause prior to any time at the end of the season, according to ESPN.

