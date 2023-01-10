Kirby Smart makes bold prediction to Georgia fans after national title

Georgia is the king of college football for the second straight year after hammering TCU in a historic 65-7 rout to win the national championship.

In the melee after the victory, Smart was spotted running around the field and past a group of Georgia fans, appearing to make a very bold prediction.

Smart held up one finger, and then two fingers to signify Georgia's two national championships — and then he held up a third finger. A three peat in the works?

ESPN college football reporter Rece Davis had previously tried to get Smart to speculate on whether Georgia was ready to make it three straight, but the coach failed to take the bait with the TV cameras on him.

"I tried to get him on the stage to say, 'Hey, we'll see you in Houston next year?' He wouldn't go for that," Davis said of Smart.

"But when [Smart] thought nobody was looking, he was ready to count another one."

It's hard to blame Kirby for being overly optimistic about next season when looking at his program, its roster, and the expected competition in 2023.

Georgia pounded TCU in what made history as the widest margin of victory for any team in a postseason game in 150-plus years of college football.

