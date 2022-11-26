What Lane Kiffin told Ole Miss about his interest in Auburn, per report

Lane Kiffin has made his position on the Auburn head coaching position clear, telling Ole Miss he's not interested and intends to stay with the Rebels instead, according to ESPN reporter Chris Low.

Kiffin has "reiterated" his intention to stay with the Rebels program for the foreseeable future.

"Lane Kiffin has reiterated to Ole Miss officials and staff members that his plan is to remain as the Rebels' head coach and that he's not going to Auburn," Low said.

That could finally put an end to the long speculation that Kiffin had one foot out the door from Oxford and the other in the door at Auburn.

Related: College football coaching carousel tracker, rumors: Who's in? Who's out?

Kiffin also publicly stated that he intends to be the coach at Ole Miss next season, when asked about the job after his team's loss to Mississippi State on Thanksgiving.

"Yes, I do," Kiffin said when asked if he expects to return to the Rebels next year.

He has also taken several opportunities to openly mock the report from WCBI (Columbus, Miss.) sports director Jon Sokoloff, who said that sources told him Kiffin was planning to take the Auburn position on the day after Thanksgiving.

Asked what Kiffin has told his team behind the scenes about the Auburn speculation, the coach said the reports were false.

"I mean, I could easily just say that's between team meetings that we don't really talk about that, but I just told them that that report that probably you're not paying much attention to, but probably your family is, is inaccurate and false reporting," Kiffin said.

With reports circling that Auburn is targeting Hugh Freeze for the head coaching position, it appears that Kiffin might be out of the picture and stay at Ole Miss.

(ESPN)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook