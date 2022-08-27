Skip to main content

Casey Thompson pulls off crazy 58 yard pass for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Looking at plays like this, the Nebraska offense should look better this season with Casey Thompson playing at quarterback.

Facing a critical third down in the third quarter, Thompson pulled off a beautiful first down conversion that most players can't.

Thompson went on a long, long scramble in the wrong direction before launching it off his back foot for receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

The highlight play set up another touchdown for the Cornhuskers, who opened up a 21-17 lead over Northwestern.

But it wasn't enough for Nebraska, which fell to their Big Ten rivals, 31-28, dropping head coach Scott Frost to a 5-21 mark in one score games.

