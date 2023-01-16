SEC chief fires shot at Big Ten's outgoing commissioner

Kevin Warren left his post as the commissioner of the Big Ten to join the Chicago Bears as team president, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took note of it in a public way.

During the national championship parade to celebrate Georgia winning the College Football Playoff, the commissioner took a pretty clear shot at Warren for his decision to leave the Big Ten.

"We need leaders today in college football and college sports, and not leaders who make a stop to build a resume and go on to do something else, but those who understand the problems that are real and demand our attention," Sankey said.

A former executive in the NFL, Warren became the Big Ten commissioner back in 2019 and stayed through the 2022 college football season before accepting the team president position with the Chicago Bears franchise.

During his tenure, Warren notably elected to cancel the Big Ten football season in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to reverse that decision after Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields helped lead other players, and players' families, in an effort to convince the Big Ten otherwise.

Now the two will reunite in a way as Fields is the starting quarterback for the Bears.

Warren also helped spearhead the Big Ten's notable expansion move prior to the 2022 season, announcing the addition of USC and UCLA to the conference starting in 2024, culminating in a media rights deal that is set to make records as the most valuable in the history of college sports.

Sankey has helped lead an expansion project, too, when the SEC voted to include football powers Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, with an estimated arrival date of 2025.

And he also took what seemed to be a little shot at the Big Ten back during its expansion, too, noting that the SEC didn't act "with panic" or "in reaction" to another league, insinuating that the Big Ten, which made its move after the SEC, expanded only to play catch-up.

While the Big Ten may be beating the SEC on the balance sheets, the SEC is still dominating on the field: it won seven of the nine College Football Playoff national championships and 14 of the last 17 national titles overall.

