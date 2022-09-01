Tennessee scores on 1st offensive play of 2022 football season

Skip to main content

Tennessee scores TD on first offensive play of 2022 college football season

Tennessee football got off to a great start in 2022

It took all of 23 seconds for Tennessee to get its first lead of the 2022 college football season.

Opening up at home against Ball State, the Vols first secured an interception when defensive back Aaron Beasley on a failed flea flicker play.

Then, on Tennessee’s first offensive play, Hendon Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt on a wheel route to score the very first offensive play of the season.

Tennessee went 7-6 a year ago in Josh Heupel's first season as the Volunteers head football coach, with mixed results.

Hooker was the engine behind what finished as an offense that ranked top 10 in college football as the SEC's most efficient passer.

Hooker is back to drive the Vols' offense with wide receiver Cedric Tillman on board again, this time with transfer receiver Bru McCoy on the field, too.

Scoring in 23 second bursts off turnovers is a good way to start.

A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
