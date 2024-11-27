College football player Medrick Burnett dies from head injury in October game
Alabama A&M football linebacker Medrick Burnett, Jr. died on Tuesday following injuries he sustained during a game back in October, the school announced.
Burnett was injured in a head-on collision during a game against Alabama State and taken to the hospital after being stretchered off the field.
The player’s sister organized a GoFundMe for the player at the time of his injury that offered some details as to the severity of Burnett’s condition.
“He had several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain,” the GoFundMe message read.
“He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life.”
Alabama A&M athletic director Paul Bryant offered his condolences to the player and his family.
“Today, our Bulldog family is heartbroken by the loss of Medrick Burnett, Jr.,” Bryant said in a statement.
“Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.
“While words cannot express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.”
“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Medrick’s parents, siblings, and loved ones,” the statement continued.
“We also offer our heartfelt support to his teammates, coaches, and the entire Alabama A&M community who are mourning this loss.
“In this moment of sorrow, we come together to honor Medrick’s legacy and celebrate the light he brought to our lives. May we all draw strength from one another as we navigate this difficult time.”
Burnett played in seven games for Alabama A&M this season as a linebacker. He was 20 years old.
