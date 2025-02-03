College Football HQ

College Football National Signing Day: Updates, Top 100 recruits in 2025, commitments

What you need to know as college football's traditional National Signing Day is fast approaching, with some sorting out still to be done as 2025 spring ball is already drawing near.

James Parks

Where things are as college football prepares for the traditional National Signing Day for a historic 2025 class. / USA Today Sports | Imagn

The second-most important day on college football’s recruiting calendar is fast approaching, as the official National Signing Day draws near.

Granted, most of the 2025 football recruiting class has already made their intentions known, as the early signing period has become, for all intents and purposes, the signing period.

And those players are already with their respective programs as they look to kick off spring football practice in the coming days and weeks ahead of the 2025 season.

But there are still a few names left on the big board nationally who are yet to make their pledges, and will have a chance to make it official this week.

Here’s what you need to know regarding where college football’s best recruits will be playing this season, what teams are ranked where, and more.

-

When is National Signing Day 2025

National Signing Day for incoming 2024-25 student athletes is Wednesday, Feb. 5. The Division I deadline is set for April 1, while the Division II deadline is Aug. 1.

-

What exactly is National Signing Day?

National Signing Day is the traditional first day of the college football signing period for high school senior football recruits to make their collegiate commitments.

Back in 2017, the NSD was extended from a single 24-hour day to over a month, dramatically expanding the recruiting calendar, and adding a early December period as well.

Most high school football stars have elected to use the early signing period in December as their preferred date for making their commitments, but there are still some players who use the full calendar and wait until the traditional February date.

-

What's new in 2025?

The 2025 football recruiting cycle will make one bit of history.

This year marks the first time that recruits will not have to sign their National Letter of Intent.

That move came after the NCAA eliminated the NLI back in October, abolishing a customary practice that had been part of the recruiting experience dating back to 1964.

-

Where college football’s Top 100 recruits are committed

Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite

1. Bryce Underwood, QB: Michigan

2. Keelon Russell, QB: Alabama

3. Tavien St. Clair, QB: Ohio State

4. Elijah Griffin, DL: Georgia

5. Dakorien Moore, WR: Oregon

6. David Sanders, Jr., OT: Tennessee

7. Devin Sanchez, CB: Ohio State

8. Isaiah Gibson, Edge: Georgia

9. D.J. Pickett, CB: LSU

10. Michael Fasusi, OT: Oklahoma

11. Jonah Williams, DB: Texas

12. Justus Terry, DL: Texas

13. Na’eem Offord, CB: Oregon

14. Kaliq Lockett, WR: Texas

15. Andrew Babalola, OT: Michigan

16. Caleb Cunningham, WR: Ole Miss

17. Dijon Lee, CB: Alabama

18. Michael Carroll, OL: Alabama

19. Jerome Myles, WR: Texas A&M

20. Dallas Wilson, WR: Florida

21. Husan Longstreet, QB: USC

22. Harlem Berry, RB: LSU

23. Jahkeem Stewart, DL: USC

24. Zayden Walker, LB: Georgia

25. Ty Haywood, OT: Unsigned

26. Lamont Rogers, OT: Texas A&M

27. Amare Adams, DL: Clemson

28. Iose Epenesa, DL: Iowa

29. Jared Smith, Edge: Auburn

30. Linkon Cure, TE: Kansas State

31. Brandon Finney, CB: Oregon

32. Deuce Knight, QB: Auburn

33. Trey McNutt, DB: Oregon

34. Talyn Taylor, WR: Georgia

35. Lance Jackson, DL: Texas

36. Solomon Thomas, OL: LSU

37. Elyiss Williams, TE: Georgia

38. Julian Lewis, QB: Colorado

39. Vernell Brown, WR: Florida

40. Jaime Ffrench, WR: Texas

41. Riley Pettijohn, LB: Ohio State

42. Will Black, OT: Notre Dame

43. Quincy Porter, WR: Ohio State

44. Michael Terry, Athlete: Texas

45. Isaiah Campbell, DL: Tennessee

46. Jackson Lloyd, OT: Alabama

47. Kade Phillips, CB: Texas

48. Javon Hilson, Edge: Missouri

49. Akylin Dear, RB: Alabama

50. Josh Petty, OT: Georgia Tech

51. Faheem Delane, DB: Ohio State

52. Dorian Brew, CB: Oregon

53. Tae Harris, DB: Georgia Tech

54. Hylton Stubbs, DB: Florida

55. Justin Hill, Edge: Alabama

56. Nathaniel Marshall, DL: Michigan

57. Anquon Fegans, DB: Auburn

58. Gideon Davidson, RB: Clemson

59. Chuck McDonald, CB: Alabama

60. Andrew Olesh, TE: Penn State

61. Derick Smith, Athlete: Auburn

62. Madden Faraimo, LB: Notre Dame

63. Adonis Curris, CB: Texas A&M

64. Carter Lowe, OT: Ohio State

65. Ivan Taylor, DB: Alabama

66. Ben Hanks, Jr., CB: Florida

67. Malik Autry, DL: Auburn

68. Graceson Littleton, CB: Texas

69. Elijah Barnes, LB: Texas

70. Carius Curne, OL: LSU

71. Eric Winters, DB: Auburn

72. Lagonza Hayward, DB: Florida

73. Zion Grady, Edge: Ohio State

74. Douglas Utu, OL: Oregon

75. Travis Smith, Jr., WR: Tennessee

76. CJ Wiley, WR: Georgia

77. Ousmane Kromah, RB: Florida State

78. Matt Zollers, QB: Missouri

79. Malachi Goodman, OL: Penn State

80. Bryce Baker, QB: North Carolina

81. Dallas Golden, Athlete: Notre Dame

82. Devin Harper, OL: Ole Miss

83. Daylan McCutcheon, WR: Texas

84. Bryce Davis, DL: Duke

85. Andrew Marsh, WR: Michigan

86. Zahir Mathis, Edge: Uncommitted

87. DJ Sanders, DL: Texas A&M

88. Kevin Wynn, DL: Florida State

89. Matai Tagoa’i, LB: USC

90. Jaylen Gilchrist, OL: Maryland

91. Da’Saahn Brame, TE: Tennessee

92. Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, QB: Oregon

93. Tarvos Alford, LB: Ohio State

94. Ziyare Addison, OT: Oregon

95. Shamari Earls, CB: Michigan

96. Darre Ikinnagbon, DL: Georgia

97. Seuseu Alofaituli, OL: Miami

98. Cortez Mills, WR: Nebraska

99. Zaydarius Rainey-Sale: Washington

100. Nick Townsend, TE: Texas

-

College football’s 2025 recruiting rankings

1. Texas. Steve Sarkisian has five 5-star prospects onside in 2025, the most of any program in college football in this cycle.

2. Georgia. Kirby Smart has the second-most, signing four 5-star players in this class, out of 28 total commitments.

3. Alabama. Keelon Russell leads Kalen DeBoer’s second recruiting effort, a consensus five-star quarterback and No. 2 player at the position.

4. Oregon. We’re giving the Ducks pole position in the Big Ten with their 19 pledges, led by Trey McNutt, the No. 2 safety in America

5. Ohio State. Ryan Day may have just lost both his coordinators, but the national champion also has three 5-stars, with quarterback Tavien St. Clair and wideout Quincy Porter secured.

6. Texas A&M. Wide receiver Jerome Myles is the Aggies’ top get in 2025, the fifth-ranked wideout in the cycle.

7. Auburn. Malik Autry and Jared Smith are two key defensive line acquisitions for Hugh Freeze, as is No. 5 quarterback Deuce Knight.

8. LSU. Brian Kelly may have lost quarterback Bryce Underwood, but 5-star cornerback DJ Pickett is an important gain, as are offensive linemen Carius Curne and Solomon Thomas.

9. Michigan. Underwood is the country’s No. 1 quarterback and a big upgrade at the position, one of weakness for the Wolverines a year ago.

10. Tennessee. Two big scrimmage prospects, 5-star offensive tackle David Sanders and 5-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell lead a gifted Vols’ class in 2025.

-

