College Football National Signing Day: Updates, Top 100 recruits in 2025, commitments
The second-most important day on college football’s recruiting calendar is fast approaching, as the official National Signing Day draws near.
Granted, most of the 2025 football recruiting class has already made their intentions known, as the early signing period has become, for all intents and purposes, the signing period.
And those players are already with their respective programs as they look to kick off spring football practice in the coming days and weeks ahead of the 2025 season.
But there are still a few names left on the big board nationally who are yet to make their pledges, and will have a chance to make it official this week.
Here’s what you need to know regarding where college football’s best recruits will be playing this season, what teams are ranked where, and more.
When is National Signing Day 2025
National Signing Day for incoming 2024-25 student athletes is Wednesday, Feb. 5. The Division I deadline is set for April 1, while the Division II deadline is Aug. 1.
What exactly is National Signing Day?
National Signing Day is the traditional first day of the college football signing period for high school senior football recruits to make their collegiate commitments.
Back in 2017, the NSD was extended from a single 24-hour day to over a month, dramatically expanding the recruiting calendar, and adding a early December period as well.
Most high school football stars have elected to use the early signing period in December as their preferred date for making their commitments, but there are still some players who use the full calendar and wait until the traditional February date.
What's new in 2025?
The 2025 football recruiting cycle will make one bit of history.
This year marks the first time that recruits will not have to sign their National Letter of Intent.
That move came after the NCAA eliminated the NLI back in October, abolishing a customary practice that had been part of the recruiting experience dating back to 1964.
Where college football’s Top 100 recruits are committed
Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite
1. Bryce Underwood, QB: Michigan
2. Keelon Russell, QB: Alabama
3. Tavien St. Clair, QB: Ohio State
4. Elijah Griffin, DL: Georgia
5. Dakorien Moore, WR: Oregon
6. David Sanders, Jr., OT: Tennessee
7. Devin Sanchez, CB: Ohio State
8. Isaiah Gibson, Edge: Georgia
9. D.J. Pickett, CB: LSU
10. Michael Fasusi, OT: Oklahoma
11. Jonah Williams, DB: Texas
12. Justus Terry, DL: Texas
13. Na’eem Offord, CB: Oregon
14. Kaliq Lockett, WR: Texas
15. Andrew Babalola, OT: Michigan
16. Caleb Cunningham, WR: Ole Miss
17. Dijon Lee, CB: Alabama
18. Michael Carroll, OL: Alabama
19. Jerome Myles, WR: Texas A&M
20. Dallas Wilson, WR: Florida
21. Husan Longstreet, QB: USC
22. Harlem Berry, RB: LSU
23. Jahkeem Stewart, DL: USC
24. Zayden Walker, LB: Georgia
25. Ty Haywood, OT: Unsigned
26. Lamont Rogers, OT: Texas A&M
27. Amare Adams, DL: Clemson
28. Iose Epenesa, DL: Iowa
29. Jared Smith, Edge: Auburn
30. Linkon Cure, TE: Kansas State
31. Brandon Finney, CB: Oregon
32. Deuce Knight, QB: Auburn
33. Trey McNutt, DB: Oregon
34. Talyn Taylor, WR: Georgia
35. Lance Jackson, DL: Texas
36. Solomon Thomas, OL: LSU
37. Elyiss Williams, TE: Georgia
38. Julian Lewis, QB: Colorado
39. Vernell Brown, WR: Florida
40. Jaime Ffrench, WR: Texas
41. Riley Pettijohn, LB: Ohio State
42. Will Black, OT: Notre Dame
43. Quincy Porter, WR: Ohio State
44. Michael Terry, Athlete: Texas
45. Isaiah Campbell, DL: Tennessee
46. Jackson Lloyd, OT: Alabama
47. Kade Phillips, CB: Texas
48. Javon Hilson, Edge: Missouri
49. Akylin Dear, RB: Alabama
50. Josh Petty, OT: Georgia Tech
51. Faheem Delane, DB: Ohio State
52. Dorian Brew, CB: Oregon
53. Tae Harris, DB: Georgia Tech
54. Hylton Stubbs, DB: Florida
55. Justin Hill, Edge: Alabama
56. Nathaniel Marshall, DL: Michigan
57. Anquon Fegans, DB: Auburn
58. Gideon Davidson, RB: Clemson
59. Chuck McDonald, CB: Alabama
60. Andrew Olesh, TE: Penn State
61. Derick Smith, Athlete: Auburn
62. Madden Faraimo, LB: Notre Dame
63. Adonis Curris, CB: Texas A&M
64. Carter Lowe, OT: Ohio State
65. Ivan Taylor, DB: Alabama
66. Ben Hanks, Jr., CB: Florida
67. Malik Autry, DL: Auburn
68. Graceson Littleton, CB: Texas
69. Elijah Barnes, LB: Texas
70. Carius Curne, OL: LSU
71. Eric Winters, DB: Auburn
72. Lagonza Hayward, DB: Florida
73. Zion Grady, Edge: Ohio State
74. Douglas Utu, OL: Oregon
75. Travis Smith, Jr., WR: Tennessee
76. CJ Wiley, WR: Georgia
77. Ousmane Kromah, RB: Florida State
78. Matt Zollers, QB: Missouri
79. Malachi Goodman, OL: Penn State
80. Bryce Baker, QB: North Carolina
81. Dallas Golden, Athlete: Notre Dame
82. Devin Harper, OL: Ole Miss
83. Daylan McCutcheon, WR: Texas
84. Bryce Davis, DL: Duke
85. Andrew Marsh, WR: Michigan
86. Zahir Mathis, Edge: Uncommitted
87. DJ Sanders, DL: Texas A&M
88. Kevin Wynn, DL: Florida State
89. Matai Tagoa’i, LB: USC
90. Jaylen Gilchrist, OL: Maryland
91. Da’Saahn Brame, TE: Tennessee
92. Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, QB: Oregon
93. Tarvos Alford, LB: Ohio State
94. Ziyare Addison, OT: Oregon
95. Shamari Earls, CB: Michigan
96. Darre Ikinnagbon, DL: Georgia
97. Seuseu Alofaituli, OL: Miami
98. Cortez Mills, WR: Nebraska
99. Zaydarius Rainey-Sale: Washington
100. Nick Townsend, TE: Texas
College football’s 2025 recruiting rankings
1. Texas. Steve Sarkisian has five 5-star prospects onside in 2025, the most of any program in college football in this cycle.
2. Georgia. Kirby Smart has the second-most, signing four 5-star players in this class, out of 28 total commitments.
3. Alabama. Keelon Russell leads Kalen DeBoer’s second recruiting effort, a consensus five-star quarterback and No. 2 player at the position.
4. Oregon. We’re giving the Ducks pole position in the Big Ten with their 19 pledges, led by Trey McNutt, the No. 2 safety in America
5. Ohio State. Ryan Day may have just lost both his coordinators, but the national champion also has three 5-stars, with quarterback Tavien St. Clair and wideout Quincy Porter secured.
6. Texas A&M. Wide receiver Jerome Myles is the Aggies’ top get in 2025, the fifth-ranked wideout in the cycle.
7. Auburn. Malik Autry and Jared Smith are two key defensive line acquisitions for Hugh Freeze, as is No. 5 quarterback Deuce Knight.
8. LSU. Brian Kelly may have lost quarterback Bryce Underwood, but 5-star cornerback DJ Pickett is an important gain, as are offensive linemen Carius Curne and Solomon Thomas.
9. Michigan. Underwood is the country’s No. 1 quarterback and a big upgrade at the position, one of weakness for the Wolverines a year ago.
10. Tennessee. Two big scrimmage prospects, 5-star offensive tackle David Sanders and 5-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell lead a gifted Vols’ class in 2025.
