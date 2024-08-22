Colorado football responds to Saudi Arabia, NIL report
After a former Colorado football assistant claimed he traveled to Saudi Arabia in an effort to convince the oil-rich nation to invest in the school's NIL project, the Buffaloes program has come out with a response, saying it had no part in that trip.
Trevor Reilly, who resigned as Colorado's special teams coordinator on Aug. 1, wrote in a letter that he traveled to Saudi Arabia hoping to procure funding from the nation's Public Investment Fund.
"According to Trevor Reilly himself, he acted on his own accord and is no longer an employee of the university," a Colorado athletic department spokesman told Front Office Sports.
Sports Illustrated revealed that Reilly wrote a resignation letter to the school, claiming that the Saudis expressed interest in some kind of deal, but Colorado "let it fall flat on its face."
He wrote, in part: He added: "I even went to Saudi Arabia and got a meeting with the Saudis, who were interested in pursuing business. I have email receipts to prove it, and you guys let it fall flat on its face."
Reilly also wrote that he "burned through all my contacts in the Mormon community, which is worth about $3 trillion. Now, I can't get these people to answer my calls because I just found out today that none of my endeavors will happen."
Reilly resigned from the Colorado football program after one full season on the staff. He originally joined up with Deion Sanders at Jackson State as a graduate assistant.
