Connor Stalions, infamous ex-Michigan football staffer, lands high school coaching job
Connor Stalions, the former Michigan football staffer who remains at the center of the NCAA's sign-stealing probe into the Wolverines program, will be on the sidelines again this football season.
Stalions has been hired as the defensive coordinator at Mumford High School in the Detroit area, according to Detroit News.
Stalions resigned his post as a Michigan football offensive analyst in November after news of the alleged sign-stealing scandal broke and he was named in a draft of an NCAA notice of allegations that has recently been made public.
"I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions," Mumford head coach William McMichael told Detroit News. "He's my defensive coordinator."
Stalions has not been sanctioned by the NCAA, but it is believed he will face some kind of punishment after being accused of perceived failure to cooperate with the investigation.
Stalions is accused of arranging improper, off-campus, in-person scouting of Michigan football opponents and trying to steal their football signals.
Insiders have predicted that Michigan could potentially face a postseason ban of up to two years as a result of the NCAA probe, while others believe such a harsh decision is unlikely.
Others have speculated that new Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore could face a brief suspension.
