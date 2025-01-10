Riley Leonard injury: Notre Dame QB exits game vs. Penn State
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard exited the second quarter of the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl semifinal game against Penn State with an apparent head injury.
Head coach Marcus Freeman said he had no update on Leonard's condition in remarks made to ESPN heading into the halftime intermission.
Leonard’s head struck the turf with some force after being dragged down on a sack on a play that forced him from action.
Officials observed Leonard walking somewhat wobbly and blew the whistle, instructing the quarterback to walk towards the sideline for medical examination.
The quarterback retired to the injury tent on Notre Dame’s sideline for further evaluation and reserve signal caller Steve Angeli took the field in Leonard’s place.
Angeli fired a completion on a slant on his first play, but lost a fumble moments later that Notre Dame players were able to recover.
Leonard’s exit is another stark reminder of Notre Dame’s terrible injury luck this season.
The team already lost starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp, who retreated to the locker room to be examined after suffering a nasty lower leg and ankle injury.
Angeli led Notre Dame on a scoring drive after replacing Leonard, but the Fighting Irish went into the halftime trailing Penn State, 10-3.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams