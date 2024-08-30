Travis Hunter reveals what he told Colorado coaches before highlight TD catch
Travis Hunter predictably went off in Colorado's football opener on Thursday night, catching seven passes for 132 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the win over North Dakota State.
But it was his third down touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone while draped by a defender to extend the Buffaloes' lead that got the most attention.
After the game, Hunter joined SportsCenter and revealed what he told Colorado coaches on the sideline before he went out there and made the highlight play.
"I just had a lot of confidence in myself," Hunter said.
"I told my coach, 'Third down, give me the ball, we gonna win this game. We gonna get up outta here. And I did what I had to do: catch the ball, get a touchdown, and let's go."
Hunter came into the 2024 season on a very short list as one of the best overall players in college football, irrespective of position.
The combination wide receiver and defensive back is also a likely very high first-round NFL Draft selection next spring, and if he can stay healthy, could do so as the Heisman Trophy winner if he keeps making plays like that.
