Travis Hunter scores 41-yard TD in Colorado's opener: Video
Travis Hunter is considered one of the best players in college football, if not the single most talented person in the sport, and the Colorado Buffaloes star didn't waste any time putting his mark on the 2024 season.
In the first quarter of Thursday night's opener, Hunter took a pass from Shedeur Sanders and went flying for a 41 yard touchdown to give Colorado the early 7-3 lead over North Dakota State.
One of three cover artists in EA Sports College Football 25 video game, Hunter has already left quite a mark on college football after his bombshell debut for Colorado last season.
Few players can play both ways, stopping opposing receivers while playing the position himself, and no one can do it better than Hunter.
The catch was Hunter's sixth reception of 40 or more yards in his 10 games with the Buffaloes.
It's plays like that which can help Colorado make a positive move in the Big 12 in its first season in the conference.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams