College football picks against the spread for Week 12 games
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Tennessee Volunteers
- LSU Tigers
- Florida Gators
- BYU Cougars
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Texas Longhorns
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Oregon Ducks
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- USC Trojans
- Missouri Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tulane Green Wave
- Navy Midshipmen
- Clemson Tigers
- Pittsburgh Panthers
Looking ahead to another important weekend of college football in Week 12, let’s lock in our final picks and predictions against the spread for the biggest games across the country.
How are we doing? Not great, actually. We went 3-7 in our picks against the spread last weekend, bringing our 2024 season record to 47-53 overall.
That was quite a disappointment considering our success the last few weeks, but we cashed in on Alabama beating LSU on the road, Colorado winning again, and BYU leading that late drive against Utah to pull out an important win.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s biggest games in Week 12. Have some fun, but bet wisely.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change
College football picks against the spread for Week 12 games
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh
ATS pick: Pittsburgh +11.5 | It’s do or die time for the Panthers, who are at risk of a third-straight loss after starting 7-0 this year, and while their passing game is not there right now, their defensive front seven has the bodies to swarm Clemson’s blockers, force Cade Klubnik into some hasty decisions, and keep it close.
SI picks: Clemson by 10
More ... Clemson vs. Pittsburgh prediction
-
Utah vs. Colorado
ATS pick: Utah +11.5 | Utah can’t really move the ball in the air right now, but it has the ground game to test the Buffs’ run defense and the overall defensive output, ranking 8th in FBS in pass efficiency, to prevent Colorado from getting whatever it wants in the air.
SI picks: Colorado by 7
More ... Colorado vs. Utah prediction
-
Tulane vs. Navy
ATS pick: Tulane -6.5 | A win clinches a spot in the AAC title game for the Green Wave, which fields one of college football’s most potent scoring attacks at 41 points per game and has the backfield to credibly match the Midshipmen and their productive backs on the ground all day.
SI picks: Tulane by 8
More ... Tulane vs. Navy prediction
-
Missouri vs. South Carolina
ATS pick: Missouri +13.5 | Expect the Gamecocks to eventually push through behind their dominant defensive line, but the Tigers should have the bodies to keep this pocket clean long enough before they give way, while Missouri will force Carolina to throw the ball more than it feels comfortable doing.
SI picks: South Carolina by 11
More ... South Carolina vs. Missouri prediction
-
Nebraska vs. USC
ATS pick: Nebraska +7.5 | Two teams undergoing major offensive changes as the Cornhuskers bring on Dana Holgorson to call plays and the Trojans swapping Miller Moss for Jayden Maiava at quarterback. Nebraska’s defense has kept this team alive recently, and should keep things close for a USC attack that has lost its rhythm.
SI picks: USC by 3
-
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
ATS pick: Oregon -14 | The Ducks have really dominated against Big Ten competition this year and should again in the face of a Badgers offense that doesn’t pose a real threat throwing the football. And while Wisconsin’s secondary could keep things close early on, eventually the dam breaks.
SI picks: Oregon by 21
-
Texas vs. Arkansas
ATS pick: Texas -12.5 | Both these offenses have real big-play ability and the Hogs should have Taylen Green after his injury in the Ole Miss game, but Arkansas is one of the worst pass defenses in the country, while the Longhorns are among the best teams throwing the football.
SI picks: Texas by 13
More ... Texas vs. Arkansas prediction
-
BYU vs. Kansas
ATS pick: BYU -2.5 | Kansas is a credible upset candidate in this game with its productive rushing offense and BYU has been known to give up some big plays at times. It’s just hard to pick against the Cougars at home under the lights, where they win by 21 points on average, with a line this narrow, and KU isn’t a very efficient defense on a per play basis.
SI picks: BYU by 4
More ... BYU vs. Kansas prediction
-
LSU vs. Florida
ATS pick: LSU -3.5 | The likely return of DJ Lagway at quarterback for the Gators makes this more interesting, given the freshman’s decent output in limited exposure, and LSU’s defense has struggled against mobile passers all year. Florida just isn’t healthy right now, and the Tigers’ offense, while one-dimensional, can still be quite potent when the ball is in the air.
SI picks: LSU by 8
More ... LSU vs. Florida prediction
-
Tennessee vs. Georgia
ATS pick: Tennessee +9.5 | Georgia is dismal against the spread this season, ranking third-worst nationally with a 2-7 mark ATS, and while questions remain around Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s availability after last week’s injury, the Vols still pack a punch defensively and on the ground to keep this well within 10 points from start to finish.
SI picks: Georgia by 4
More ... Georgia vs. Tennessee prediction
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams