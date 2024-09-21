College football Week 4 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
College football’s Week 4 slate kicks off today with some big matchups across the country that could have an impact on how the College Football Playoff looks later on. Now, looking ahead to Saturday’s kicks, let’s lock in our final game picks with some help from the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay.
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Lee Corso and the whole gang are on site in Norman, Okla., to take in a game with some historic importance, as Oklahoma makes its debut as an SEC team in a marquee matchup under the lights against a dynamic Tennessee opponent that comes in favored.
Other notable ranked matchups created by conference realignment also highlight the schedule today, as USC makes its Big Ten debut on the road against Michigan, and new Big 12 member goes up against Oklahoma State in a battle of conference contenders.
Clemson returns from its idle week in its ACC opener against NC State, as the Wolfpack debut a new quarterback after an injury to Grayson McCall, and Georgia Tech goes on the road against league rival Louisville.
The time for talk is over, and the games are about to kick off. Let's make our final picks for the biggest matchups with some help from the guys on ESPN's College GameDay.
College football Week 4 picks
Boston College at Michigan State: A unanimous decision for the Eagles to win on the road.
Georgia Tech at Louisville: Pat McAfee was alone in predicting the Yellow Jackets will pull off the upset.
Kansas State at BYU: Kirk Herbstreit cast the lone vote in favor of BYU upsetting the Wildcats at home.
Baylor at Colorado: Lee Corso sided with Baylor to beat the Buffs on the road.
Arkansas at Auburn: Herbstreit was alone picking Auburn to knock off the favored Razorbacks.
Rutgers at Virginia Tech: Desmond Howard and Herbstreit picked the Scarlet Knights while the others sided with the Hokies at home.
TCU at SMU: McAfee and Corso picked the Mustangs at home against the Horned Frogs.
Utah at Oklahoma State: Nick Saban took the Cowboys while the others sided with favored Utah.
USC at Michigan: Corso was the lone voice in favor of the Wolverines, while the others sided with the Trojans in their Big Ten debut.
Tennessee at Oklahoma: Everyone on set was going with the Volunteers over the Sooners, except guest picker Blake Shelton, who sided with OU.
Lee Corso's Headgear Pick: Tennessee over Oklahoma.
College Football HQ picks
Week 4 picks against the spread ...
College Football HQ's straight-up picks ...
Best games on the schedule today ...
LSU vs. UCLA ...
USC vs. Michigan ...
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville ...
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (35)
- Georgia (23)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
