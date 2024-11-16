College football Week 12 predictions: Georgia-Tennessee, BYU-Kansas on tap
College Football HQ makes our final predictions for the most important games on the Week 12 schedule as things kick off around the country with playoff selection drawing closer.
And what a week it could be, with postseason implications not only for likely automatic-bid contenders, but also those teams looking to take a step forward in the crowded field for one of the at-large playoff positions, too.
All eyes are between the hedges under the lights as Georgia welcomes SEC rival Tennessee, with the Bulldogs currently sitting outside the top dozen in this week’s College Football Playoff seeding bracket, and facing a critical must-win against a Vols team that poses a very real threat to their interests.
Elsewhere around the country, Big 12 favorite BYU puts its undefeated record on the line against a resurgent Kansas challenger, Pittsburgh looks to ward off a third-straight loss at home against ACC hopeful Clemson, and Colorado tries to stay in the Big 12 title hunt against reeling Utah.
As the Week 12 college football schedule kicks off around the country, let’s lock in our final predictions for the biggest games on the docket.
College football Week 12 predictions, picks
Texas vs. Arkansas
SI picks: Texas | We’ll see if the Razorbacks’ offense can pull off another big showing as it has at times this season, but the Longhorns have the defense to prevent things from getting out of hand and the skill weapons to throw at a vulnerable Hogs pass defense.
Utah vs. Colorado
SI picks: Colorado | Utah’s defense will prevent the Buffaloes’ dynamic offense from getting anything it wants, especially as the Utes rank top 10 nationally in pass efficiency defense this year, but with no real vertical offense to speak of, won’t be able to stop Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs weapons from pulling away.
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh
SI picks: Clemson | While the Tigers’ defensive front may not be as dominant as it has been over the years, they’re still equipped enough to stop Pittsburgh’s subpar passing attack, but the Panthers have the bodies in the front seven to credibly test Clemson’s offense all day.
Tulane vs. Navy
SI picks: Tulane | Navy is a little more balanced on offense than usual, but Tulane has the backfield, the quarterback, the receivers, and the protection to spread things out and get past the Midshipmen in a game that will put the Wave in the AAC title game with a win.
LSU vs. Florida
SI picks: LSU | DJ Lagway is expected to return at quarterback for Florida, and while his mobility will present an obstacle for an LSU defense that has struggled against dual threat passers this season, Garrett Nussmeier should find enough angles against the Gators’ secondary.
Missouri vs. South Carolina
SI picks: South Carolina | Missouri has the protection to hold off the Gamecocks’ tough defensive line for a while, and the receivers to get behind this secondary, but its quarterback situation is concerning amid Brady Cook’s injury, and Carolina is finding its groove offensively right now.
Arizona State vs. Kansas State
SI picks: Kansas State | Cam Skattebo should return for the Sun Devils, giving that offense its most valuable piece running the football, but the Wildcats are tough to beat at home, especially as they remain within striking distance of the Big 12 championship hunt.
Kansas vs. BYU
SI picks: BYU | Beware the Jayhawks, who are finding a rhythm late in the season and in the mood to ruin the Cougars’ undefeated season, with enough firepower in the backfield to make that a realistic possibility. But KU’s defense has been generous on a per play basis and could eventually give way to BYU’s battery of skill weapons who are playing at home in primetime.
Tennessee vs. Georgia
SI picks: Georgia | Don’t be surprised if the Vols pull off the upset on the road given Georgia’s consistently sluggish quarterback play and occasionally generous secondary. Especially given what look like straight-up advantages running the ball and defensively. But playing at home in a must-win situation should keep the Bulldogs on top, albeit in a very close game.
