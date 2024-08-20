Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread: Week 0 college football game betting picks
A historic 2024 college football season begins on the Emerald Isle with ACC rivals squaring off in the traditional Week 0 action, as defending league champ Florida State takes on challenger Georgia Tech.
Tech returns notable production on the offensive side of the ball, but will be debuting a new defensive alignment after fielding one of the nation's worst overall units a year ago.
Florida State responded to losing much of its starting production from last season by raiding the transfer portal and bringing on high-profile additions like quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, edge rusher Marvin Jones, tailback Roydell Williams, and others.
Here's the latest betting intel for the Week 0 game this Saturday.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game odds
Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Line: Florida State -11.5
Total: 55.5 points
Moneyline: FSU -430 | GT +330
FPI pick: Florida State 79.7% to win
Betting trends
+ Seminoles hit the moneyline in 12 of their last 13 games
+ GT has hit the moneyline in 5 of its last 8 games
+ FSU has covered the spread in 3 of its last 4 away games
+ Tech has covered in 5 of its last 6 total games
+ Georgia Tech is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games
+ Seminoles are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against Georgia Tech
+ Florida State was 8-6 against the spread last season
+ Georgia Tech was 8-5 ATS overall a year ago
Spread consensus pick
Georgia Tech: 83 percent of bettors predict the Yellow Jackets will keep the game with 11.5 points.
Florida State: 17 percent of wagers suggest the Seminoles will win the cover the spread.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
