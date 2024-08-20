College Football HQ

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread: Week 0 college football game betting picks

Betting intel for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in this Week 0 college football game to kick off the 2024 season.

James Parks

Betting picks for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech football game.
Betting picks for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech football game. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
A historic 2024 college football season begins on the Emerald Isle with ACC rivals squaring off in the traditional Week 0 action, as defending league champ Florida State takes on challenger Georgia Tech.

Tech returns notable production on the offensive side of the ball, but will be debuting a new defensive alignment after fielding one of the nation's worst overall units a year ago.

Florida State responded to losing much of its starting production from last season by raiding the transfer portal and bringing on high-profile additions like quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, edge rusher Marvin Jones, tailback Roydell Williams, and others.

Here's the latest betting intel for the Week 0 game this Saturday.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game odds

Line: Florida State -11.5
Total: 55.5 points
Moneyline: FSU -430 | GT +330
FPI pick: Florida State 79.7% to win

Betting trends

+ Seminoles hit the moneyline in 12 of their last 13 games

+ GT has hit the moneyline in 5 of its last 8 games

+ FSU has covered the spread in 3 of its last 4 away games

+ Tech has covered in 5 of its last 6 total games

+ Georgia Tech is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

+ Seminoles are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against Georgia Tech

+ Florida State was 8-6 against the spread last season

+ Georgia Tech was 8-5 ATS overall a year ago

Spread consensus pick

Georgia Tech: 83 percent of bettors predict the Yellow Jackets will keep the game with 11.5 points.

Florida State: 17 percent of wagers suggest the Seminoles will win the cover the spread.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech schedule

When: Sat., Aug. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network

